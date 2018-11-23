Friday Night Lights: Where to find Texas Tech commits and targets this week
The playoffs are in full swing as teams make their push to the state championship. Several Texas Tech commits and a top 2019 recruiting target will be in action this holiday weekend. Here is a look at this week's schedule for the district round of the playoffs.
2019 Commitments
Brandon Joseph, DB, College Station
College Station vs. Highland Park: Saturday, November 24th @ Dallas
Tony Bradford Jr., DE, North Shore
North Shore vs. Dickinson: Friday, November 23rd
Keeyon Stewart, DB, North Shore
North Shore vs. Dickinson: Friday, November 23rd
Trey Cleveland, WR, Arlington
Arlington vs. Tascosa: Friday, November 23rd
Simon Gonzalez, TE, Magnolia West
Magnolia West vs. Mansfield Timberview: Friday, November 23rd @ Waco ISD Stadium
Trevor Roberson, OL, Wellington
Wellington vs. Christoval: Friday, November 23rd
La'Vontae Shenault, WR, DeSoto
DeSoto vs. Southlake Carroll: Saturday, November 24th @ Mansfield ISD Stadium
Bryce Robinson, LB, Sachse
Sachse vs. Waco Midway: Friday, November 23rd @ Newsome Stadium in Mansfield, TX
Steven Parker, DE, South Oak Cliff
South Oak Cliff vs. Frisco: Friday, November 23rd @ The Star in Frisco
Chux Nwabuko III, RB Hutto
Hutto vs. Angleton: Friday, November 23rd @ Waller, TX
2019 Top Remaining Targets
Langston Anderson, WR, Midlothian Heritage
Midlothian Heritage vs. Navasota: Friday, November 23rd @ McLane Stadium (Waco, TX)
2020 Commitments
Wilson Long, QB, Austin Regents
Regents vs. Holy Cross: Friday, November 23rd @ Bob Shelton Stadium (Buda, TX)