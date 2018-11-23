Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-23 10:13:08 -0600') }} football Edit

Friday Night Lights: Where to find Texas Tech commits and targets this week

Maitland Rutledge • RedRaiderSports.com
@Maitland_III
Staff Writer

Ben Golan

The playoffs are in full swing as teams make their push to the state championship. Several Texas Tech commits and a top 2019 recruiting target will be in action this holiday weekend. Here is a look at this week's schedule for the district round of the playoffs.

2019 Commitments

Brandon Joseph, DB, College Station

College Station vs. Highland Park: Saturday, November 24th @ Dallas

Tony Bradford Jr., DE, North Shore

North Shore vs. Dickinson: Friday, November 23rd

Keeyon Stewart, DB, North Shore

North Shore vs. Dickinson: Friday, November 23rd

Trey Cleveland, WR, Arlington

Arlington vs. Tascosa: Friday, November 23rd

Simon Gonzalez, TE, Magnolia West

Magnolia West vs. Mansfield Timberview: Friday, November 23rd @ Waco ISD Stadium

Trevor Roberson, OL, Wellington

Wellington vs. Christoval: Friday, November 23rd

La'Vontae Shenault, WR, DeSoto

DeSoto vs. Southlake Carroll: Saturday, November 24th @ Mansfield ISD Stadium

Bryce Robinson, LB, Sachse

Sachse vs. Waco Midway: Friday, November 23rd @ Newsome Stadium in Mansfield, TX

Steven Parker, DE, South Oak Cliff

South Oak Cliff vs. Frisco: Friday, November 23rd @ The Star in Frisco

Chux Nwabuko III, RB Hutto

Hutto vs. Angleton: Friday, November 23rd @ Waller, TX

2019 Top Remaining Targets

Langston Anderson, WR, Midlothian Heritage

Midlothian Heritage vs. Navasota: Friday, November 23rd @ McLane Stadium (Waco, TX)

2020 Commitments

Wilson Long, QB, Austin Regents

Regents vs. Holy Cross: Friday, November 23rd @ Bob Shelton Stadium (Buda, TX)

