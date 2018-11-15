Ticker
Friday Night Lights: Where to find Texas Tech commits and targets this week

Maitland Rutledge • RedRaiderSports.com
Staff Writer

It's playoff time. The regular season is in the books and now Texas Tech commits and top remaining targets begin their journey to the state title. Here is a look at this week's schedule for bi-district week:

2019 Commitments

Gilbert Ibeneme, DE, Pearland

Pearland vs. Dickinson: Friday, November 16th

Alex Hogan, DB, Lamar

Lamar vs. Cy-Fair: Friday, November 16th

Brandon Joseph, DB, College Station

College Station @ Mesquite Poteet: Friday, November 16th

Alan Orona, K, La Grange

La Grange vs. Sweeny: Friday, November 16th

Tony Bradford Jr., DE, North Shore

North Shore vs. Dobie: Friday, November 16th

Keeyon Stewart, DB, North Shore

North Shore vs. Dobie: Friday, November 16th

Markel Reed, DB, Temple

Temple vs. Mesquite Horn: Friday, November 16th

Maverick McIvor, QB, San Angelo Central

San Angelo Central @ Arlington Lamar: Friday, November 16th

Tyrique Matthews, LB, Eisenhower

Eisenhower @ Klein Collins: Friday, November 16th

Trey Cleveland, WR, Arlington

Arlington vs. Weatherford: Friday, November 16th

Simon Gonzalez, TE, Magnolia West

Magnolia West vs. Sherman: Friday, November 16th

Trevor Roberson, OL, Wellington

Wellington vs. Electra: Thursday, November 15th

La'Vontae Shenault, WR, DeSoto

DeSoto @ Skyline: Friday, November 16th

Bryce Robinson, LB, Sachse

Sachse vs. Plano East: Friday, November 16th

Cameron Cantrell, WR Whitehouse

Whitehouse @ A&M Consolidated: Friday, November 16th

Steven Parker, DE, South Oak Cliff

South Oak Cliff vs. Everman: Friday, November 16th

Chux Nwabuko III, RB Hutto

Hutto vs. McCallum: Thursday, November 15th

Cooper Laake, DT, Austin Bowie

Bowie @ Cibolo Steele: Friday, November 16th

Velton Gardner, ATH, Skyline

Skyline vs. DeSoto: Friday, November 16th

2019 Top Remaining Targets

Thomas Grayson, RB, Booker T. Washington (Ok)

Washington vs. Stillwater: Friday, November 16th

Langston Anderson, WR, Midlothian Heritage

Midlothian Heritage vs. Kilgore: Friday, November 16th

Isaiah Hookfin, OT, Fort Bend Dulles

Fort Bend Dulles vs. Katy Taylor: Friday, November 16th

2020 Commitments

Wilson Long, QB, Austin Regents

Regents vs. St. Joseph: Friday, November 16th

Keith Miller III, WR, The Colony

The Colony vs. Mansfield Timberview: Friday, November 16th

