Friday Night Lights: Where to find Texas Tech commits and targets this week
It's playoff time. The regular season is in the books and now Texas Tech commits and top remaining targets begin their journey to the state title. Here is a look at this week's schedule for bi-district week:
2019 Commitments
Gilbert Ibeneme, DE, Pearland
Pearland vs. Dickinson: Friday, November 16th
Alex Hogan, DB, Lamar
Lamar vs. Cy-Fair: Friday, November 16th
Brandon Joseph, DB, College Station
College Station @ Mesquite Poteet: Friday, November 16th
Alan Orona, K, La Grange
La Grange vs. Sweeny: Friday, November 16th
Tony Bradford Jr., DE, North Shore
North Shore vs. Dobie: Friday, November 16th
Keeyon Stewart, DB, North Shore
North Shore vs. Dobie: Friday, November 16th
Markel Reed, DB, Temple
Temple vs. Mesquite Horn: Friday, November 16th
Maverick McIvor, QB, San Angelo Central
San Angelo Central @ Arlington Lamar: Friday, November 16th
Tyrique Matthews, LB, Eisenhower
Eisenhower @ Klein Collins: Friday, November 16th
Trey Cleveland, WR, Arlington
Arlington vs. Weatherford: Friday, November 16th
Simon Gonzalez, TE, Magnolia West
Magnolia West vs. Sherman: Friday, November 16th
Trevor Roberson, OL, Wellington
Wellington vs. Electra: Thursday, November 15th
La'Vontae Shenault, WR, DeSoto
DeSoto @ Skyline: Friday, November 16th
Bryce Robinson, LB, Sachse
Sachse vs. Plano East: Friday, November 16th
Cameron Cantrell, WR Whitehouse
Whitehouse @ A&M Consolidated: Friday, November 16th
Steven Parker, DE, South Oak Cliff
South Oak Cliff vs. Everman: Friday, November 16th
Chux Nwabuko III, RB Hutto
Hutto vs. McCallum: Thursday, November 15th
Cooper Laake, DT, Austin Bowie
Bowie @ Cibolo Steele: Friday, November 16th
Velton Gardner, ATH, Skyline
Skyline vs. DeSoto: Friday, November 16th
2019 Top Remaining Targets
Thomas Grayson, RB, Booker T. Washington (Ok)
Washington vs. Stillwater: Friday, November 16th
Langston Anderson, WR, Midlothian Heritage
Midlothian Heritage vs. Kilgore: Friday, November 16th
Isaiah Hookfin, OT, Fort Bend Dulles
Fort Bend Dulles vs. Katy Taylor: Friday, November 16th
2020 Commitments
Wilson Long, QB, Austin Regents
Regents vs. St. Joseph: Friday, November 16th
Keith Miller III, WR, The Colony
The Colony vs. Mansfield Timberview: Friday, November 16th