Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-06 10:04:10 -0500') }} football Edit

Friday Night Lights: Where to find Texas Tech commits and targets this week

Maitland Rutledge • RedRaiderSports.com
@Maitland_III
Staff Writer

Discuss this story on the Inside the Double T Forum | Commit List

Itgih79c2ejdmupzv5ao
Rivals.com

High school football is gearing up for Week Two in Texas. All Texas Tech commitments and top remaining targets will be in action this week with some looking for their first winning streak of the year and others looking for that first victory.. Here is a look at this week's schedule for where all the recruits will be playing.

2019 Commitments

Gilbert Ibeneme, DE, Pearland

Pearland vs. Memorial: Friday , September 7th

Alex Hogan, DB, Lamar

Lamar @ The Woodlands: Thursday, September 6th

Brandon Joseph, DB, College Station

BYE

Alan Orona, K, La Grange

La Grange @ Columbus: Friday, September 7th

Tony Bradford Jr., DE, North Shore

North Shore vs. Ridge Point: Friday, September 7th

Keeyon Stewart, DB, North Shore

North Shore vs. Ridge Point: Friday, September 7th

Markel Reed, DB, Temple

Temple vs. Autonoma de Nuevo Leon (Monterrey, Mexico): Friday, September 7th

Maverick McIvor, QB, San Angelo Central

San Angelo Central @ Del Rio: Friday, September 7th

Tyrique Matthews, LB, Eisenhower

Eisenhower vs. Channelview: Friday, September 7th

Trey Cleveland, WR, Arlington

Arlington @ Byron Nelson: Thursday, September 6th

Simon Gonzalez, TE, Magnolia West

Magnolia West @ King: Friday, September 7th

Trevor Roberson, OL, Wellington

Wellington vs. Frederick: Friday, September 7th

La'Vontae Shenault, WR, Desoto

DeSoto vs. Dallas Jesuit: Friday, September 7th

Bryce Robinson, LB, Sachse

Sachse @ Euless Trinity: Saturday, September 8th

Cameron Cantrell, WR Whitehouse

Whitehouse vs. Chapel Hill: Thursday, September 6th

Steven Parker, DE, South Oak Cliff

South Oak Cliff vs. Duncanville: Friday, September 7th

2019 Top Remaining Targets

Jonathan McGill, DB, Coppell

Coppell @ Hurst Bell: Friday, September 7th

Taurean Carter, DT, Mansfield Legacy

Mansfield Legacy vs. Crowley: Friday, September 7th

Isaiah Essissima, DB, Hightower

Fort Bend Hightower vs. Fort Bend Marshall: Friday, September 7th


Check back on Monday to find out scores from all the games and how each recruit did.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}