Friday Night Lights: Where to find Texas Tech commits and targets this week
High school football is gearing up for Week Two in Texas. All Texas Tech commitments and top remaining targets will be in action this week with some looking for their first winning streak of the year and others looking for that first victory.. Here is a look at this week's schedule for where all the recruits will be playing.
2019 Commitments
Gilbert Ibeneme, DE, Pearland
Pearland vs. Memorial: Friday , September 7th
Alex Hogan, DB, Lamar
Lamar @ The Woodlands: Thursday, September 6th
Brandon Joseph, DB, College Station
BYE
Alan Orona, K, La Grange
La Grange @ Columbus: Friday, September 7th
Tony Bradford Jr., DE, North Shore
North Shore vs. Ridge Point: Friday, September 7th
Keeyon Stewart, DB, North Shore
North Shore vs. Ridge Point: Friday, September 7th
Markel Reed, DB, Temple
Temple vs. Autonoma de Nuevo Leon (Monterrey, Mexico): Friday, September 7th
Maverick McIvor, QB, San Angelo Central
San Angelo Central @ Del Rio: Friday, September 7th
Tyrique Matthews, LB, Eisenhower
Eisenhower vs. Channelview: Friday, September 7th
Trey Cleveland, WR, Arlington
Arlington @ Byron Nelson: Thursday, September 6th
Simon Gonzalez, TE, Magnolia West
Magnolia West @ King: Friday, September 7th
Trevor Roberson, OL, Wellington
Wellington vs. Frederick: Friday, September 7th
La'Vontae Shenault, WR, Desoto
DeSoto vs. Dallas Jesuit: Friday, September 7th
Bryce Robinson, LB, Sachse
Sachse @ Euless Trinity: Saturday, September 8th
Cameron Cantrell, WR Whitehouse
Whitehouse vs. Chapel Hill: Thursday, September 6th
Steven Parker, DE, South Oak Cliff
South Oak Cliff vs. Duncanville: Friday, September 7th
2019 Top Remaining Targets
Jonathan McGill, DB, Coppell
Coppell @ Hurst Bell: Friday, September 7th
Taurean Carter, DT, Mansfield Legacy
Mansfield Legacy vs. Crowley: Friday, September 7th
Isaiah Essissima, DB, Hightower
Fort Bend Hightower vs. Fort Bend Marshall: Friday, September 7th
Check back on Monday to find out scores from all the games and how each recruit did.