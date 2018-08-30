Friday Night Lights: Where to find Texas Tech commits and targets this week
High school football kicks off this week across the state of Texas. All Texas Tech commitments and top remaining targets will be in action this week with one goal on their minds: get to that state championship. Here is a look at this week's schedule for where all the recruits will be playing.
2019 Commitments
Gilbert Ibeneme, DE, Pearland
Pearland @ Cypress Springs: Friday , August 31st
Alex Hogan, DB, Lamar
Lamar vs. Westfield: Thursday, August 30th
Brandon Joseph, DB, College Station
College Station @ Foster: Friday, August 31st
Alan Orona, K, La Grange
La Grange vs. Fulshear: Friday, August 31st
Tony Bradford Jr., DE, North Shore
North Shore @ Katy: Friday, August 31st
Keeyon Stewart, DB, North Shore
North Shore @ Katy: Friday, August 31st
Markel Reed, DB, Temple
Temple vs. Cedar Ridge: Friday, August 31st
Maverick McIvor, QB, San Angelo Central
San Angelo Central vs. Shoemaker: Friday, August 31st
Tyrique Matthews, LB, Eisenhower
Eisenhower @ Fort Bend Marshall: Saturday, September 1st
Trey Cleveland, WR, Arlington
Arlington @ Dallas Jesuit: Friday, August 31st
Simon Gonzalez, TE, Magnolia
Magnolia @ Barbers Hill: Friday, August 31st
Trevor Roberson, OL, Wellington
Wellington @ Hollis: Friday, August 31st
La'Vontae Shenault, WR, Desoto
DeSoto @ Odessa Permian: Friday, August 31st
Bryce Robinson, LB, Sachse
Sachse @ Coppell: Friday, August 31st
Cameron Cantrell, WR Whitehouse
Whitehouse vs. Henderson: Friday, August 31st
Steven Parker, DE, South Oak Cliff
South Oak Cliff @ Skyline: Friday, August 31st
2019 Top Remaining Targets
Jonathan McGill, DB, Coppell
Coppell vs. Sachse: Friday, August 31st
Taurean Carter, DT, Mansfield Legacy
Mansfield Legacy @ Jenks: Friday, August 31st
Isaiah Essissima, DB, Hightower
Fort Bend Hightower @ Fort Bend Travis: Thursday, August 30th
Check back on Monday to find out scores from all the games and how each recruit did.