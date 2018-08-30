Ticker
Friday Night Lights: Where to find Texas Tech commits and targets this week

Maitland Rutledge • RedRaiderSports.com
@Maitland_III
Staff Writer

High school football kicks off this week across the state of Texas. All Texas Tech commitments and top remaining targets will be in action this week with one goal on their minds: get to that state championship. Here is a look at this week's schedule for where all the recruits will be playing.

2019 Commitments

Gilbert Ibeneme, DE, Pearland

Pearland @ Cypress Springs: Friday , August 31st

Alex Hogan, DB, Lamar

Lamar vs. Westfield: Thursday, August 30th

Brandon Joseph, DB, College Station

College Station @ Foster: Friday, August 31st

Alan Orona, K, La Grange

La Grange vs. Fulshear: Friday, August 31st

Tony Bradford Jr., DE, North Shore

North Shore @ Katy: Friday, August 31st

Keeyon Stewart, DB, North Shore

North Shore @ Katy: Friday, August 31st

Markel Reed, DB, Temple

Temple vs. Cedar Ridge: Friday, August 31st

Maverick McIvor, QB, San Angelo Central

San Angelo Central vs. Shoemaker: Friday, August 31st

Tyrique Matthews, LB, Eisenhower

Eisenhower @ Fort Bend Marshall: Saturday, September 1st

Trey Cleveland, WR, Arlington

Arlington @ Dallas Jesuit: Friday, August 31st

Simon Gonzalez, TE, Magnolia

Magnolia @ Barbers Hill: Friday, August 31st

Trevor Roberson, OL, Wellington

Wellington @ Hollis: Friday, August 31st

La'Vontae Shenault, WR, Desoto

DeSoto @ Odessa Permian: Friday, August 31st

Bryce Robinson, LB, Sachse

Sachse @ Coppell: Friday, August 31st

Cameron Cantrell, WR Whitehouse

Whitehouse vs. Henderson: Friday, August 31st

Steven Parker, DE, South Oak Cliff

South Oak Cliff @ Skyline: Friday, August 31st

2019 Top Remaining Targets

Jonathan McGill, DB, Coppell

Coppell vs. Sachse: Friday, August 31st

Taurean Carter, DT, Mansfield Legacy

Mansfield Legacy @ Jenks: Friday, August 31st

Isaiah Essissima, DB, Hightower

Fort Bend Hightower @ Fort Bend Travis: Thursday, August 30th


Check back on Monday to find out scores from all the games and how each recruit did.

{{ article.author_name }}