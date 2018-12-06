One of the top wings in the junior class, four-star wing Micah Peavy's recruitment is off to a great start. An athletic 6-foot-6 wing at Duncanville (Texas) High, Peavy already holds offers from programs like Butler, Houston, LSU, SMU, Oklahoma, Florida, Texas Tech, TCU, Texas A&M, Tennessee to name a few with others like Purdue, MIchigan and Texas showing interest. He slashes to the rim in transition, is a versatile defender and has been working hard to become a bigger threat in all aspects of the game. “In the offseason I was focused on stepping my game up and out to the three," Peavy told Rivals.com. "That’s been my main focus. I’ve been working on rebounding too because that’s a big part of the game and a big way to impact without scoring and by using my athleticism.”

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Peavy has taken an official visit to LSU and been to the campuses of Texas, Texas Tech and Texas A&M. He discussed each trip.

LSU: “They see me as a positionless player and are selling that. I liked the school and the atmosphere. I went to the big football game when they beat Georgia. When everybody went and ran around on the field that was different for me because I had never seen that before. It was different for me and a great experience.” Texas Tech: “I really liked Tech. I like how they do their workouts. Everything is real individual and when you go into your basketball workouts during the day it’s you and the coaches then when you are in the weight room it’s the same way and I liked they do their individual work. Texas A&M: “I’ve known coach Ulric for a long time now. They recuit Texas pretty hard.” Texas: “It was a good visit. I was able to get up and down the with the team playing some pickup. That was really cool about the visit. It was good, I held my own and learned some things.”

RIVALS' REACTION, WHAT'S NEXT?