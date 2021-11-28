For the Red Raiders, it's time to show me something vs. a tougher schedule

Grow up in Kansas, and you’re close enough to know the catch phrase of your neighbors to the East: Show me. Live in Louisiana for 14 years and celebrate (endure?) enough Mardi Gras parades and you can’t help but adopt their clever phrase: Throw me something, mister! Combine those two and that’s where I sit right now with the Texas Tech basketball team: Show me something, mister. Because after the first three weeks of non-descript and overwhelmed opposition, I’m ready to see exactly what these Red Raiders can do once get noticeably more competitive foes. After three weeks of filling up on six creampuffs, let’s see what kind of food they have at the adult table. No, this isn’t a beat-a-dead-horse rant about Texas Tech’s early schedule. The 4-35 combined record against the five unfortunate teams that walked into United Supermarkets Arena and the one that provided a sparring partner in that banquet room down in South Padre Island is what it is. (Here’s hoping Mark Adams beefs up future non-conference schedules much more than the one he inherited for his maiden voyage.) But it’s high time for Texas Tech to jump into the power-five end of the pool and get a better feel for what kind of team it can be once New Year’s Day arrives and the Big 12 Conference season gets revving. Oh, the Red Raiders have provided some really good, impressive answers through six games. It’s just that the questions in those six tests haven’t been all that difficult. Sort of like those Facebook quizzes you take that aren’t really all that challenging.

Texas Tech guard Mylik Wilson (Brad Tollefson | Associated Press)

What impresses the most so far is the emergence of four of the slew of newcomers and the steadiness of the three veterans who have to play big for the Red Raiders. Bryson Williams has made a seamless transition from UTEP to the Big 12 in every way imaginable and will be a focal point the rest of the season. Kevin Obanor showed Saturday that he can still score on all three levels, and now Texas Tech needs him to be more consistent. Davion Warren has quietly carved a place as a role player extraordinaire, featuring a knack for scoring and getting the ball to who needs to score. Mylik Wilson has been perhaps the biggest surprise by alleviating the concerns of whether the Red Raiders have a true point guard with an impressive six-game stat line: 25 assists and only 4 turnovers in 22.7 minutes a game. Combine that quartet with Terrance Shannon, Kevin McCullar and Marcus Santos-Silva, and there is unquestionably a solid foundation to take into the next phase of the season that includes three high-profile games against foes exponentially tougher than anybody Texas Tech has encountered so far. (Side note: Kudos to Santos-Silva for his maturity to adjust to being a player off the bench after being a starter so long.) What the Red Raiders have to start showing this week with a road game at Providence College is if they can adjust to adjustments. Because unlike the six teams that Texas Tech has vanquished, Providence, Tennessee and especially No. 1-ranked Gonzaga will have counter moves to everything the Red Raiders have done to be successful so far. Those three teams have guys buried deep on their benches that would be starters for every one of the teams Tech has squared off with so far.

Texas Tech senior Marcus Santos-Silva (Brad Tollefson | Associated Press)

Adams hasn’t hidden his sense of urgency for his team to ramp things up on defense and he isn’t crying wolf. When the playing field evens our more, relaxing on defensive possessions, not communication, allowing uncontested passes – those can be major problems. I would expect Adams and his coaches to have the players’ full attention this week as they prep for the Friars, but hearing what needs to be done, then going onto the court and doing it can take some time. And Texas Tech may not have as much time as it seems to wade through those adjustments. Normally, a loss or even two or three in November/December isn’t a big deal and can actually turn out to be beneficial by helping a team refocus on its high expectations. The problem Texas Tech has is that because of the pillowy-sort first three weeks of scheduling, there isn’t a ton of room for stumbling in terms of the factors that factor in come March. Make no mistake: Results in the Big 12 absolutely carry the most weight and should, so Tech can make plenty of hay by standing tall against Baylor, Kansas and Texas and taking care of business in games it should win. But climbing out of the strength-of-schedule hole the Red Raiders are in right now, would get a nice shot in the arm from two or three wins in the next few weeks. Which is a perfect time to put it out there: Show me something, mister!

------------------------------------------------------- Randy Rosetta is the Managing Editor of RedRaiderSports.com Follow on Twitter | @RandyRosetta or @RedRaiderSports