Football Talk with Keith Patterson

Texas Tech defensive coordinator Keith Patterson showed up to his regular Tuesday interview session expecting the worst. But he also maintained a sense of humor as he fielded questions three days after the Red Raiders’ humbling 70-35 loss at Texas.

Patterson quipped that he expected the assembled media to have a guillotine ready during his questioning. Patterson took full responsibility for Texas Tech’s defensive performance on Saturday and said communication issues was one of the main factors in the struggle.

“It’s unexplainable,” he said. “I’m obviously disappointed in our performance, and our kids are really disappointed. We just had trouble communicating for whatever reason – crowd noise, I don’t know. The kids can’t even tell you. We just had so many missed alignments and not communicating. I’m 100% accountable for everything that you see, and I fully accept that. There’s no one more disappointed than me.”

Patterson said the game shed a light on some things from a communication standpoint, and that the coaches must hold the players accountable when it comes to getting lined up and not having to rely on other people to get them lined up. He said that in the first three games, there were times where they had perfect execution, but then there still the occasional lapses and breakdowns.

“We’ve got to work through that and become a mature and consistent defense,” he said. “If we can do that, we have a chance to improve and win a lot more football games.”

Patterson said his message to the defense this week is that “affliction produces endurance, endurance produces proven character, and proven character produces a belief and a hope.”

“You’ve got to have a belief and hope in each other as well as yourself,” he said. “Then you’ve got to continue to trust that our scheme works when we line up.”



Next man up

With the news of senior defensive back Marquis Waters’ season-ending pectoral injury and pending surgery, Patterson said there is a need to have that next-man-up mentality.

“Obviously, we feel horrible for (Waters),” Patterson said. “It’s a violent sport, and this is just one of those freak deals."

Patterson said deciding who replaces Waters at safety will be come down to how a number of players preform at practice this week, and that he should have a decision on the starter by Thursday. Patterson said the presence that Waters brought to the field from just an intelligence and experience standpoint will be missed.

Divided attention

The Red Raiders are likely to see both quarterbacks that West Virginia has utilized this season, Jarret Doege and Garrett Greene.

Patterson said Doege’s experience and understanding of their offensive system are notable. He added that Greene is a good runner, has great speed and does a great job with the zone read runs.

“He poses a complete different threat, but he’s still a quarterback so you can’t treat it like the wildcat (formation),” Patterson said. “You have to honor him as a thrower as well.”

Patterson said both quarterbacks have a lot of good pieces around them with a crop of big, athletic, and explosive wide receivers, along with veteran running back Leddie Brown, an All-Big 12 selection last season who has strong receiving skills out of the backfield.

“He’s got great hands,” Patterson said of Brown, who began the season on The Doak Walker Award watch list. “They trust throwing the football to him. He’s a workhorse. They don’t take him off the field or rotate him at running back. In the Big 12, you don’t see many teams doing that. He plays every snap and does a good job of it. He’s a threat running the football, he’s a north-south runner. He’s tough, durable – all the things you’d want in a running back.”

Focus remains the same

With Brown as the focal point, there is still a need to stop the run, Patterson said – getting back to what the Red Raiders did well in the first three games. A major part of the frustration last week, Patterson said, is that the Red Raiders often didn’t give themselves a chance.

“We’ll get it fixed,” Patterson said. “We took a huge step (Tuesday) in the right direction getting all that corrected and, hopefully, from this point forward you’ll see improvement.”

Patterson said there is no one more disappointed in last week’s performance that the defensive leaders.

“Those are the guys that have put in all the work, so they feel horrible,” he said. “We all do. It’s just one of those things that you can’t keep dwelling on and looking in the rear-view mirror. You’ve got to let it go. To move onward and upward towards anything in life, you’ve got to let certain things go. You can’t sit here and hang on to it and let it beat you twice.”

