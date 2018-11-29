Jeremiah Harris

Breakdown: Clark currently holds offers from Houston, Lamar and North Texas. He verbally committed to the Cougars in late September, but has received interest from Texas Tech and Baylor. Why Texas Tech should target him: Emmett Jones, Kliff Kingsbury's wide receivers coach at Texas Tech, showed interest in Clark before the program's coaching transition. Under the old staff, there may not have been a spot available for another wide receiver, but if there was Clark would have been in heavy consideration to pick up an offer. At 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, Clark has ideal size to play outside receiver. Clare's take: Wide receivers coach Emmett Jones was a fan of Clark and kept in touch with the big-framed receiver during the fall. The situation at head coach has to get sorted out, but Clark is almost guaranteed to visit campus once everything gets settled.

Breakdown: McKinzie, a class of 2022 prospect, holds one early offer from Illinois State. He took unofficial visits to Texas Tech for both the Oklahoma and Texas games in November. Why Texas Tech should target him: McKinzie is an immense talent who already possesses ideal size for a safety or outside linebacker, and he just finished his freshman season. For McKinzie to already have an FCS offer is impressive, and he will surely pick up more offers in the coming months and years. Being from Lubbock doesn't hurt either, as you should try to keep all local talent at home. Clare's take: Yes, we know, class of 2022. But this young man is going to continue developing and should become a national recruit when it is all said and done. The new coach has to continue to the local connection and make sure this monster joins the Tech defense one day.

Breakdown: Brown currently does not have any offers, but he has received interest from Baylor, Texas A&M and Texas Tech. He has taken unofficial visits to all three programs, coming to Lubbock for the Oklahoma game in November. He also attended the Red Raiders' game against the Bears in Arlington. Why Texas Tech should target him: Texas Tech is always in need of defensive tackles and Brown, while undersized, has started receiving interest from multiple Power Five programs. He had a big sophomore year, racking up 35 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, seven sacks and two forced fumbles. A 2021 prospect, look for Brown to blow up in the coming years. Clare's take: Brown is another prospect who the coaches have already hosted for an unofficial visit and have some momentum with early. Again, it seems like 2021 is a long way away, but the new coaches would be smart to continue the momentum with kids like Brown.

Breakdown: Bailey currently does not have any offers, but he has received interest from Baylor, Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech. He took an unofficial to Texas Tech in November, coming to Lubbock for the Texas game. Why Texas Tech should target him: Bailey is a well-built guard prospect, who is a already 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds as a junior. Former offensive line coach Brandon Jones has shown interest in Bailey, and he has reciprocated in interest in Tech. The new coach and his staff should keep this relationship going as well. Clare's take: Atascocita has produced some really good lineman over the past few years and Bailey has already unofficially visited Lubbock. At 6-foot-4, 320-pounds, Bailey is going to have a busy spring with tons of offers from coaches that stop by to see him in person.

