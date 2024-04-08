Texas Tech's interior defensive line has been anchored by Jaylon Hutchings and Tony Bradford Jr. for the past two seasons, sparking a need to replenish the talent level in defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch's room.

"We knew this day would come," Fitch said. "They played a lot of ball with a lot of leadership here. It's a really, really deep group, just the strides guys are making. We're talking about a lot of leadership, putting those roles into guys that you need to step up and be a leader not only for our room, but for the team."

Replacing Bradford, who was dubbed "The Mayor," and Hutchings, is a pair of transfers that joined the Red Raiders in January in Rice transfer De'Braylon Carroll and Nevada transfer James Hansen, two strong defensive tackles at their previous stops.