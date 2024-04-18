Film Room: 2025 Loreauville (LA) HS defensive tackle Dylan Singleton
Texas Tech earned it's first defensive tackle commitment of the 2025 class in Loreauville (LA) HS DT Dylan Singleton on Wednesday, an extremely athletic big man in the trenches, it is evident why he fits the mold of a Tech recruit under Joey McGuire.
What makes Singleton such a good option for the Red Raiders? Let's jump into the film.
Physicality, Athleticism & Strength
Singleton's strength as a high school prospect is very high and extremely evident watching his film, on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball.
Able to shed blocks with ease, Singleton has shown the ability to get in the backfield disrupt the play pretty well, showing some freakish athleticism.
On the offensive side of the ball, Singleton is not afraid to throw his body around and is able to make some extremely physical blocks, opening gaps in the run game against first and second level defenders.
A lot of the aforementioned physicality is created by the athleticism.
Singleton possesses some great footwork on both sides of the ball and moves extremely well for his frame, that will likely be able to hold some more weight.
Singleton's first step is good and it helps set up his ability to disrupt in the backfield, and will be greatly helped by some time in a college system, but the unteachable traits are evident.
Extremely High Motor
Singleton continually plays through the whistle on both sides of the ball, the play is never over for this guy. Every block is through the whistle and this backside effort was uber-impressive.
Overall, Singleton is an athletic marvel for his size, something that cannot be taught and it will be up to defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch to get Singleton refined and ready to hit the field for the Red Raiders, but the potential is evident.