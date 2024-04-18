Texas Tech earned it's first defensive tackle commitment of the 2025 class in Loreauville (LA) HS DT Dylan Singleton on Wednesday, an extremely athletic big man in the trenches, it is evident why he fits the mold of a Tech recruit under Joey McGuire. What makes Singleton such a good option for the Red Raiders? Let's jump into the film.

Advertisement

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGFtIHRydWx5IGJsZXNzZWQgdG8gYW5ub3VuY2UgdGhhdCBJIHdp bGwgYmUgY29tbWl0dGluZyB0byA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1RleGFzVGVjaD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGV4YXNUZWNo PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvV3Jl Y2tFbT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1dyZWNr RW08L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9B R1RHP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQUdURzwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UZXJyeU1hcnRpbkxI Uz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGVycnlNYXJ0aW5MSFM8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vamtidGpjXzUzP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBqa2J0amNfNTM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2haRml0Y2g/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QENvYWNoWkZpdGNoPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1RleGFzVGVjaEZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUZXhhc1RlY2hG QjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Mb3JlYXV2aWxs ZUF0aD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATG9yZWF1dmlsbGVBdGg8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby83V0lvemZ3QVRxIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vN1dJb3pmd0FUcTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEeWxhbiBTaW5nbGV0 b24gKEBEeWxhbl9TbG5nbGV0b24pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vRHlsYW5fU2xuZ2xldG9uL3N0YXR1cy8xNzgwNjY4MDU0OTE5MDU3 ODA5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDE3LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Physicality, Athleticism & Strength

Singleton's strength as a high school prospect is very high and extremely evident watching his film, on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball. Able to shed blocks with ease, Singleton has shown the ability to get in the backfield disrupt the play pretty well, showing some freakish athleticism.

On the offensive side of the ball, Singleton is not afraid to throw his body around and is able to make some extremely physical blocks, opening gaps in the run game against first and second level defenders.

A lot of the aforementioned physicality is created by the athleticism. Singleton possesses some great footwork on both sides of the ball and moves extremely well for his frame, that will likely be able to hold some more weight. Singleton's first step is good and it helps set up his ability to disrupt in the backfield, and will be greatly helped by some time in a college system, but the unteachable traits are evident.

Extremely High Motor

Singleton continually plays through the whistle on both sides of the ball, the play is never over for this guy. Every block is through the whistle and this backside effort was uber-impressive.