Texas Tech landed yet another commitment to the 2025 class on Wednesday with Gladewater (TX) Sabine athlete Colt Sparks, who plays quarterback, receiver and can carry the ball for Sabine.

In his junior season he filled up the stat sheet in all categories with 130/201 passing (64.7%), 1616 passing yards, 12 passing touchdowns, 140 rushes, 959 rushing yards (6.9 per carry), 14 rushing touchdowns, three receptions, 32 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns

Sparks' recruitment developed fast, earning his offer from the Red Raiders on a visit just four days before his commitment.