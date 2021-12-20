The Texas Tech coaches are continuing to prioritize adding talent and depth on the offense line.

A day after New Mexico guard Cade Briggs committed to the Red Raiders, the coaching staff made another offer, this time to Tennessee-Martin transfer Michael Shanahan. Shanahan's recruitment is being led by offensive line coach Stephen Hamby and tight ends coach Josh Cochran.

Shanahan actually played against both this past season, with the Skyhawks' season opener coming vs Western Kentucky and a conference game later in the year vs Austin Peay, so there is plenty of familiarity from the coaches with Shanahan.

"So yeah, they (Hamby and Cochran) were at Western Kentucky and Austin Peay. It kinda just happened, we all talked today and they said that once they saw my name was in the portal, I was the number one guy for them. They definitely made me feel that for sure since we started talking.

We kinda talked yesterday and then we talked against today, so we kinda got this train rolling today. I'm just very blessed by this opportunity from Texas Tech. They said they watched me play all year, so that's kind of where it started. I played Western Kentucky at the beginning of this year when I was at UT-Martin, we played them the first game so they said they were very familiar with me and they said I had a hell of a game against them."

Since entering the portal, Shanahan has picked up offers from North Texas, UNLV, Central Michigan, UTSA, Louisiana Tech, Ball State, Buffalo, Western Michigan, Jackson State, Miami (OH), Florida International, Sam Houston State, Akron and now Texas Tech.

Shanahan says college coaches are impressed by his athleticism as a left tackle.