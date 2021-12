Emmett Jones returns to Lubbock as receivers coach, pass game coordinator

Texas Tech officially announced the hiring of Emmett Jones on Monday. Jones returns to Lubbock after spending the past three seasons at Kansas.

Tech head coach Joey McGuire brings Jones in as the receivers coach as well as the pass game coordinator for the Red Raiders.

Jones previously served as an assistant at Tech under Kliff Kingsbury from 2015-18. Jones leaving the Jayhawks results in a $600,000 buyout that Tech will need to pay since Jones' contract was still sitting on guaranteed years.

Jones' return to Lubbock was a popular hire with former and current Red Raiders that were coached by the Dallas native, who is well-known for his recruiting ability.