2025 El Paso (TX) Chapin big man Jayden Leverett is starting to see his recruitment tick up, holding three (3) offers to date with a new regional power starting to show interest.

That is, of course, Texas Tech where Leverett visited early last week to take in the Red Raiders 79-50 win over Kansas.

Leverett's recruitment to Texas Tech is being led by General Manager Kellen Buffington and the rest of the staff.

RedRaiderSports spoke with Leverett following the visit for his thoughts + more.

What you need to know...

... To date Leverett holds offers from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, New Mexico State and UTEP

... Through 29 games this season Leverett is averaging 14.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 62% from the field, 46% from three-point range and 65% from the free throw line. Stats per his MaxPreps page

... As a sophomore Leverett was selected to the District 1-5A All-District 2nd Team

... Chapin HS is home to K.J. Lewis who Texas Tech heavily recruited as part of the 2023 class. Lewis eventually signed with Arizona.

Texas Tech visit highlights: "It was the crowd, the crowd was crazy. I liked the energy from the crowd. It made the game fun like everyone cheering and the chants, and the student section going wild. It made the game so fun. I just enjoyed watching the game.

The visit, it was a great time. The coaches treated me very, very well. They're all cool and they showed me their facilities, like their practice and their locker room and the weight room. They were nice. I just enjoyed my time with them and I thank them for letting me come."