Early Signing Day a big success for Matt Wells and staff

Ben Golan
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan

Since the NCAA implemented the Early Signing Period back in 2018, it has not been a favorable time for Texas Tech.

For one reason or another it felt like the Red Raiders were always behind the competition when it came to the December signing period, as teams around the country would mostly fill up their classes while Tech sat with multiple open spots.

In 2020, that is no longer the case.

By signing 18 of it's 20 commitments heading into the day, plus grad transfer Brandon Bouyer-Randle, Texas Tech has essentially signed 80% of it's class.

The coaching staff will now have the next few weeks and the dead period to reassess their needs, and take a well deserved holiday break before getting right back into recruiting in early January.

This Red Raider team still has needs, such as a tight end, more lineman on both sides of the ball and a safety among others. The coaches have some targets, but will also find new targets over these next couple weeks. They still need to and must sign current defensive tackle commitment Philip Blidi.

Overall though Matt Wells and staff hit on every position, signing a balanced class that hasn't been seen around here in quite some time. That will surely pay off down the road. Signing balances classes such as this one is how you build a complete roster and give yourself quality depth across the board.

Could the class use more star power? Of course, but the reality is this is a program that has missed a bowl game in three of it's last four seasons. It's going to take some success before that star power comes.

I would also argue that going by offer lists, which many fans consider to be the most important thing when evaluating whether a prospect is worthy of an offer, this class hits it out of the park. Only two commits don't have another Power 5 offer, and Donovan Smith surely would have if he wasn't a Texas Tech lock.

This class has also seen two wideouts in Ja'Lynn Polk and Loic Fouonji, go from 4-star status to 3-star over the course of a couple months. So the star power is there, it's just hidden.

One quarterback, one running back, four wide receivers, one tight end, three offensive lineman, two defensive lineman, three linebackers, four defensive backs and one of the best classes Texas Tech has signed in years.

Here is a quick look at the 2020 recruiting class...

Texas Tech 2020 Recruiting Class
Position Name Stars, Rank in TX Top 150 Chose Texas Tech over Note

QB

Donovan Smith

3-star, #105

Nevada, San Diego St, Utah St

Son of Texas Tech RB coach DeAndre Smith

RB

Tahj Brooks

3-star, #69

Iowa St, Kansas St, TCU + others

Career 2,275 yards and 28 touchdowns at Manor

WR

Ja'Lynn Polk

3-star, #49

Arkansas, Baylor, Kansas St + others

Highest ranked commit in the class

WR

JJ Sparkman

3-star, UR

Arkansas, Iowa St, Kansas St + others

Listed at 6-foot-4, 200 pounds

WR

Loic Fouonji

3-star, #96

Baylor, Oklahoma St, Texas + others

1,468 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns in 2019

WR

Myles Price

3-star, #83

Kansas St, Oklahoma St, TCU + others

1,195 receiving yards and 21 total touchdowns in 2019

TE

John Holcomb

3-star, UR

Indiana, Kansas, SMU + others

Finished 2nd in State class 2A 400m, running a 49.81

OL

Caleb Rogers

3-star, UR

Georgia Tech, Louisiana-Monroe, New Mexico + others

Played tackle in high school but can also play guard or center at Tech

OL

Larry Moore

3-star, UR

Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma St + others

Ft Bend Marshall team plays for 5A State championship this weekend

OL

Ethan Carde

3-star, JUCO

N/A

Listed by Coffeyville C.C. at 6-foot-8, 325 pounds

DE

LB Moore

3-star, #102

Baylor, Kansas, Purdue + others

First Amarillo-based player to sign with Tech since Ivory Jackson in 2016

DE

Devin Drew

3-star, JUCO

Maryland, UNT, SMU + others

Won 2019 Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year

LB

Brandon Bouyer-Randle

Grad Transfer

Interest from Utah

52 pressures, 6 sacks, 34 hurries in 522 career snaps at MSU

LB

Derrick Lewis II

3-star, #121

Kansas, Kansas St, Oklahoma St + others

Was named unanimous 26-6A 1st Team All-District linebacker

LB

Krishon Merriweather

3-star, JUCO

Arkansas, Oklahoma St, Purdue + others

Led all of JUCO in tackles with 153 in 2019

DB

Jonathan Davis

3-star, #130

Arizona, Houston, Kansas + others

Credit with 56 tackles as a senior per MaxPreps.com

DB

Ryan Frank

3-star, #134

Colorado, Oklahoma St, Utah + others

Out of Magnolia West HS, same high school as 2019 signee TE Simon Gonzalez

DB

Kobee Minor

3-star, #116

California, Iowa St, Houston + others

As a senior: 72 tackles, 5 INT's, 347 rushing yards, 113 receiving yards, 8 total touchdowns

DB

Nate Floyd

3-star, #125

Arizona, Missouri, Utah + others

Was named 1st Team All-District 10-5A at wide receiver, kick returner and defensive back
