Since the NCAA implemented the Early Signing Period back in 2018, it has not been a favorable time for Texas Tech.

For one reason or another it felt like the Red Raiders were always behind the competition when it came to the December signing period, as teams around the country would mostly fill up their classes while Tech sat with multiple open spots.

In 2020, that is no longer the case.

By signing 18 of it's 20 commitments heading into the day, plus grad transfer Brandon Bouyer-Randle, Texas Tech has essentially signed 80% of it's class.



The coaching staff will now have the next few weeks and the dead period to reassess their needs, and take a well deserved holiday break before getting right back into recruiting in early January.

This Red Raider team still has needs, such as a tight end, more lineman on both sides of the ball and a safety among others. The coaches have some targets, but will also find new targets over these next couple weeks. They still need to and must sign current defensive tackle commitment Philip Blidi.

Overall though Matt Wells and staff hit on every position, signing a balanced class that hasn't been seen around here in quite some time. That will surely pay off down the road. Signing balances classes such as this one is how you build a complete roster and give yourself quality depth across the board.

Could the class use more star power? Of course, but the reality is this is a program that has missed a bowl game in three of it's last four seasons. It's going to take some success before that star power comes.



I would also argue that going by offer lists, which many fans consider to be the most important thing when evaluating whether a prospect is worthy of an offer, this class hits it out of the park. Only two commits don't have another Power 5 offer, and Donovan Smith surely would have if he wasn't a Texas Tech lock.

This class has also seen two wideouts in Ja'Lynn Polk and Loic Fouonji, go from 4-star status to 3-star over the course of a couple months. So the star power is there, it's just hidden.

One quarterback, one running back, four wide receivers, one tight end, three offensive lineman, two defensive lineman, three linebackers, four defensive backs and one of the best classes Texas Tech has signed in years.

Here is a quick look at the 2020 recruiting class...