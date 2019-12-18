Early Signing Day a big success for Matt Wells and staff
Since the NCAA implemented the Early Signing Period back in 2018, it has not been a favorable time for Texas Tech.
For one reason or another it felt like the Red Raiders were always behind the competition when it came to the December signing period, as teams around the country would mostly fill up their classes while Tech sat with multiple open spots.
In 2020, that is no longer the case.
By signing 18 of it's 20 commitments heading into the day, plus grad transfer Brandon Bouyer-Randle, Texas Tech has essentially signed 80% of it's class.
The coaching staff will now have the next few weeks and the dead period to reassess their needs, and take a well deserved holiday break before getting right back into recruiting in early January.
This Red Raider team still has needs, such as a tight end, more lineman on both sides of the ball and a safety among others. The coaches have some targets, but will also find new targets over these next couple weeks. They still need to and must sign current defensive tackle commitment Philip Blidi.
Overall though Matt Wells and staff hit on every position, signing a balanced class that hasn't been seen around here in quite some time. That will surely pay off down the road. Signing balances classes such as this one is how you build a complete roster and give yourself quality depth across the board.
Could the class use more star power? Of course, but the reality is this is a program that has missed a bowl game in three of it's last four seasons. It's going to take some success before that star power comes.
I would also argue that going by offer lists, which many fans consider to be the most important thing when evaluating whether a prospect is worthy of an offer, this class hits it out of the park. Only two commits don't have another Power 5 offer, and Donovan Smith surely would have if he wasn't a Texas Tech lock.
This class has also seen two wideouts in Ja'Lynn Polk and Loic Fouonji, go from 4-star status to 3-star over the course of a couple months. So the star power is there, it's just hidden.
One quarterback, one running back, four wide receivers, one tight end, three offensive lineman, two defensive lineman, three linebackers, four defensive backs and one of the best classes Texas Tech has signed in years.
Here is a quick look at the 2020 recruiting class...
|Position
|Name
|Stars, Rank in TX Top 150
|Chose Texas Tech over
|Note
|
QB
|
Donovan Smith
|
3-star, #105
|
Nevada, San Diego St, Utah St
|
Son of Texas Tech RB coach DeAndre Smith
|
RB
|
Tahj Brooks
|
3-star, #69
|
Iowa St, Kansas St, TCU + others
|
Career 2,275 yards and 28 touchdowns at Manor
|
WR
|
Ja'Lynn Polk
|
3-star, #49
|
Arkansas, Baylor, Kansas St + others
|
Highest ranked commit in the class
|
WR
|
JJ Sparkman
|
3-star, UR
|
Arkansas, Iowa St, Kansas St + others
|
Listed at 6-foot-4, 200 pounds
|
WR
|
Loic Fouonji
|
3-star, #96
|
Baylor, Oklahoma St, Texas + others
|
1,468 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns in 2019
|
WR
|
Myles Price
|
3-star, #83
|
Kansas St, Oklahoma St, TCU + others
|
1,195 receiving yards and 21 total touchdowns in 2019
|
TE
|
John Holcomb
|
3-star, UR
|
Indiana, Kansas, SMU + others
|
Finished 2nd in State class 2A 400m, running a 49.81
|
OL
|
Caleb Rogers
|
3-star, UR
|
Georgia Tech, Louisiana-Monroe, New Mexico + others
|
Played tackle in high school but can also play guard or center at Tech
|
OL
|
Larry Moore
|
3-star, UR
|
Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma St + others
|
Ft Bend Marshall team plays for 5A State championship this weekend
|
OL
|
Ethan Carde
|
3-star, JUCO
|
N/A
|
Listed by Coffeyville C.C. at 6-foot-8, 325 pounds
|
DE
|
LB Moore
|
3-star, #102
|
Baylor, Kansas, Purdue + others
|
First Amarillo-based player to sign with Tech since Ivory Jackson in 2016
|
DE
|
Devin Drew
|
3-star, JUCO
|
Maryland, UNT, SMU + others
|
Won 2019 Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year
|
LB
|
Brandon Bouyer-Randle
|
Grad Transfer
|
Interest from Utah
|
52 pressures, 6 sacks, 34 hurries in 522 career snaps at MSU
|
LB
|
Derrick Lewis II
|
3-star, #121
|
Kansas, Kansas St, Oklahoma St + others
|
Was named unanimous 26-6A 1st Team All-District linebacker
|
LB
|
Krishon Merriweather
|
3-star, JUCO
|
Arkansas, Oklahoma St, Purdue + others
|
Led all of JUCO in tackles with 153 in 2019
|
DB
|
Jonathan Davis
|
3-star, #130
|
Arizona, Houston, Kansas + others
|
Credit with 56 tackles as a senior per MaxPreps.com
|
DB
|
Ryan Frank
|
3-star, #134
|
Colorado, Oklahoma St, Utah + others
|
Out of Magnolia West HS, same high school as 2019 signee TE Simon Gonzalez
|
DB
|
Kobee Minor
|
3-star, #116
|
California, Iowa St, Houston + others
|
As a senior: 72 tackles, 5 INT's, 347 rushing yards, 113 receiving yards, 8 total touchdowns
|
DB
|
Nate Floyd
|
3-star, #125
|
Arizona, Missouri, Utah + others
|
Was named 1st Team All-District 10-5A at wide receiver, kick returner and defensive back