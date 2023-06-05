The Texas Tech coaches recently went back to the state of Alabama and identified a new defensive line target in the 2024 class, just over a year removed from signing Trevon McAlpine out of Saraland in the 2022 class.

Only a month since landing the offer from the Red Raiders, Flomation (Alabama) defensive tackle Miles Adams and his family traveled to West Texas for an official visit this past weekend.

What you need to know...

...Adams announced his offer from the Red Raiders on May 4th, 2023

...the 6-foot-5, 273-pound defensive lineman currently holds 10 offers, including offers from Texas Tech, South Florida, Troy and Liberty

...he also competes for Flomaton's track and field team, throwing the Shot Put and Discus. This spring Adams set personal records in both events with a Shot Put of 42' 8" and Discus throw of 114' 3" - track and field stats per athletic.net.

First visit to Lubbock: "It was me and my Mom on the visit this weekend. I did not know much about Lubbbock going into the visit, so when the plane was flying down into town I could only see farm land and crops. Once you get there, it is like a big city and a small city at the same time. That is the best way I can describe it, I really liked it though."

TTU official visit recap: "We did a lot, we ate a lot and the coaches showed us a ton. I had a host for the weekend, Trevon McAlpine, and he is originally from Saraland, Alabama. That was cool because he is from a town about an hour away from me and it was great spending time with him and the other players. It was good talking with them because they made me feel welcomed and talked with me about being a student athlete at Texas Tech."