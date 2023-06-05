DT Miles Adams recaps official visit to TTU
The Texas Tech coaches recently went back to the state of Alabama and identified a new defensive line target in the 2024 class, just over a year removed from signing Trevon McAlpine out of Saraland in the 2022 class.
Only a month since landing the offer from the Red Raiders, Flomation (Alabama) defensive tackle Miles Adams and his family traveled to West Texas for an official visit this past weekend.
What you need to know...
...Adams announced his offer from the Red Raiders on May 4th, 2023
...the 6-foot-5, 273-pound defensive lineman currently holds 10 offers, including offers from Texas Tech, South Florida, Troy and Liberty
...he also competes for Flomaton's track and field team, throwing the Shot Put and Discus. This spring Adams set personal records in both events with a Shot Put of 42' 8" and Discus throw of 114' 3" - track and field stats per athletic.net.
First visit to Lubbock: "It was me and my Mom on the visit this weekend. I did not know much about Lubbbock going into the visit, so when the plane was flying down into town I could only see farm land and crops. Once you get there, it is like a big city and a small city at the same time. That is the best way I can describe it, I really liked it though."
TTU official visit recap: "We did a lot, we ate a lot and the coaches showed us a ton. I had a host for the weekend, Trevon McAlpine, and he is originally from Saraland, Alabama. That was cool because he is from a town about an hour away from me and it was great spending time with him and the other players. It was good talking with them because they made me feel welcomed and talked with me about being a student athlete at Texas Tech."
Official visit cont: "We did the campus tour, we toured the football program and the stadium, plus we learned more about the academic support for the players. It was eye-opening because a lot of the players already have a degree and they are obtaining graduate degrees while still playing football. That really stood out to me from the visit.
"I'm still deciding on a major, but I have started looking into Sports Management and the coaches were showing me a few things this weekend."
Fit in the TTU defense?: "I have mostly talked with Coach (Zarnell) Fitch and Coach (Brian) Nance on a day to day or week to week basis. We didn't talk about it much on the visit this weekend, but the coaches have said they could play me all over the line at multiple positions."
Meeting with Coach McGuire: "Yes, my Mom and I met with Coach McGuire in his office today. It didn't even really feel like a meeting because I just really like him as a coach and a person. We can talk about anything and the entire staff made us feel like we were already part of the program at Texas Tech."
After the visit, thoughts on TTU: "I would be comfortable there (moving from Alabama to Texas) and really enjoyed spending time around the coaches, the players and learning more about the opportunity at Texas Tech."
Commitment timeline: "The coaches and I definitely talked about that over the weekend, but my Mom and I agreed that it was best to come home and pray on things. I want to talk with my family and my coaches, take my time with a decision."
What is next, visits/camps?: "I don't have any visits planned. I'm going to a camp at LSU this month and nothing else beyond that right now."
Currently unrated, Adams put up 35 tackles, nine (9) tackles-for-loss, six (6) sacks, two (2) forced fumbles and one (1) fumble recovery as a junior - earning Second Team All-State honors.