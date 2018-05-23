Ticker
Red Raiders looking to reverse Amarillo trend with three-star RB

Maitland Rutledge • RedRaiderSports.com
@Maitland_III
Staff Writer

Texas Tech coaches Clay McGuire and Emmett Jones stopped by Amarillo (Texas) Tascosa High School on Tuesday to visit with running back offer King Doerue. The three-star prospect currently holds offers Ole Miss, Nebraska, TCU, Texas A&M and a number of other Power Five programs.

"We talked about where I am in my recruitment, what I'm looking for in a school still, how Tech is the place to be, and just keeping my mind on my goal and working hard."
— King Doerue
