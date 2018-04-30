The No. 3 Texas Tech baseball team had a rough go on the diamond over this past weekend and in a midweek contest on the road in Arkansas. Read more about the three losses and one win here in this edition of the Diamond Recap.

Texas Tech Athletics / Twitter

Red Raiders fail to take down Razorbacks

Texas Tech began the week with a trip to Fayetteville on Tuesday. The original plan was to play that day and on Wednesday but game two was canceled because of rain in the area. So, the Razorbacks and Red Raiders settled for a quick game that ended with Arkansas claiming the win. Right-handed pitcher Ryan Sublette got the start on the bump for the Red Raiders. It was the sophomore’s sixth start on the year. His rough outing lasted only 2.1 innings before Tim Tadlock went to the bullpen. Sublette finished with one walk and two strikeouts but allowed five runs, four earned, on seven hits. Dylan Dusek worked his way onto the mound and went for 2.2 innings. He allowed three hits with one strikeout but didn’t allow a run. Jose Quezada came in for a couple of innings and repeated Dusek’s strong performance. He struck out two to keep the damage at 5 runs, which would last the rest of the way. Sublette’s performance gives him the loss. He allowed the Razorbacks to load up the bases and allowed a single that brought in a run before hitting a batter to make it 2-0. A sacrifice hit brought in run number three for the Razorbacks. However, a pair of two-out singles brought in the extra two runs that lasted. Brian Klein was able to get an RBI single in the third inning already down by five. Other than that, though, the Red Raiders only connected on four hits and were fanned down at the plate numerous times. The Arkansas pitching staff totaled 17 strikeouts on the day. The Red Raider road woes would continue when they went over to Fort Worth for a three-game series.

Horned Frogs take down Red Raiders in two of three

The starting pitcher funk transitioned over from Sublette to Davis Martin on Friday night in game one against TCU. The veteran leader for Texas Tech went 4.0 innings, allowing five runs on five hits while also walking six batters. The Horned Frogs notched three runs in the first inning of action. A two-run bomb to start the fifth by TCU ended the outing for Martin, arguably his worst start of the season. Tadlock pulled his Friday starter and brought in Ty Harpenau who put together three innings of well pitched baseball. The Red Raider offense woke up as well during this transition. The Red Raiders scored a run in the third and fourth innings before taking the lead in the top of the fifth before TCU took away with the game in the bottom half of the same inning. Michael Davis, Gabe Holt and Cam Warren came up for Texas Tech. Warren hit his 10th double of the season that scored Grant Little who was walked. This was after Michael Davis was brought in by Holt to make it 3-2. Three consecutive singles by the Red Raiders put runners on the bag. That’s when Josh Jung kept his solid season going with an RBI double that tied the game before a SAC-fly by Little scored Cody Masters. However, that’s when the Horned Frogs responded with the two-run dinger mentioned above. They went on to add another run in the eighth on a homer. The Red Raiders were struck out 12 times in game one and couldn’t bring in the runners – stranding five total on the game. Game two played a little differently, though. Caleb Kilian and Ryan Shetter combined for the shutout on Saturday. It was the fifth time Texas Tech held its opponent scoreless. The Red Raiders scored on six runs despite having 14 hits. Holt, Klein and Jung kept bringing in the runs but the entire Red Raider offense was going off. All nine batters reached based safely on Saturday while four had multi-hit performances. It was a great day for both the offense and pitching staff. Shetter and Kilian’s performance was one to remember as the two combined for a one-hitter, Kilian improving to 6-0 on the year while becoming the first Red Raider this season to allow just one hit in an extended outing. Game three on Sunday saw a strong two-inning start for the Red Raiders as they jumped out to an early 4-1 lead in the first. The Horned Frogs cut the lead down in the second with a three run inning. TCU plated five beginning in the third while the Red Raider bats went absent. The Red Raiders finished with six hits for five runs compared to the the Horned Frogs’ 10 hits for nine runs. The Red Raiders went 1-3 over the past week and dropped to third place in the Big 12 rankings.

WEEKEND AWARDS