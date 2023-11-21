Texas Tech and Texas will meet for the final time on Friday in Austin where the Red Raiders will look to improve upon their 6-5 (5-3 Big 12) record.

Tech, the 14-point underdog, is coming off a 24-23 win over UCF where the offensive attack was much more balanced and allowed the Red Raiders to attack through the air a bit more, something that made offensive coordinator Zach Kittley pleased.

“Yeah, I mean, we definitely want to be more balanced,” Kittley said. “Behren (Morton) came out feeling really good and he started attacking different coverages early, which was, I think, really good for us. As you guys know, the more you're throwing it over the top of these guys, it's going to lighten the box for the run game.”

Kittley will have the major challenge of stopping the Texas front, headlined by T’Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy II, who are two of the best defensive tackles in college football.

“We haven't seen a defensive line quite like this all year long,” Kittley said. “I think it's going to be a test for us but it's going to be a test for them too you know, because we're not just going to come in and say we're not going to not run the football, we’re going to let Tahj be Tahj.”

Brooks and the offense will look to help out the defense, who will be looking to slow down Quinn Ewers and Xavier Worthy led Longhorn offense, a group that defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter is excited to face.

“You're looking at some elite players, guys that were highly recruited, five-star type players with great speed that are going to have NFL possibilities down the line,” DeRuyter said. “You've got two NFL guys, you can’t double both sides. You can try too but you start running out of guys because in the middle, zero (Ja’Tavion Sanders), is a tremendous talent and a heck of a target.

Both coordinators have their ties to the state and this rivalry, walking through their memories as the Texas Tech – Texas matchup comes to an end.

“Yeah, it's weird,” Kittley said. “I remember being here, in the stands in 2011, the last time we played Texas A&M. It’s weird, I hate to see some of the Texas rivalries going away, the stuff I grew up watching.”

DeRuyter, during his time at Texas A&M, coached in the final game between the Aggies and Longhorns and reminisced his feelings that week compared to this week.

“Well, it was similar. There's a lot of mixed feelings. There's a little bit of bitterness, bitter sweetness,” DeRuyter said. “I think one of the beauties of college football are the rivalries and the tradition of the rivalries, it brings out the emotion in people. There's lifelong memories of some of these games, and we get to be a part of that this week.”

Tech and Texas kick off at 6:30 in Austin on Friday, televised on ABC.