What is your connection like with the Texas Tech coaches? "I have a good connection as I talk to Coach Blanchard, Coach (Josh) Cochran, and Coach (Kirk) Bryant. It was actually Coach Blanchard and Coach Bryant that called me with the offer on Thursday."

Texas Tech was your first offer. Can you describe the recruiting process? "Texas Tech was the first to reach out to me. I want to say they started reaching out last October, and Coach (James) Blanchard invited me out to the West Virginia game. So that was my first time on campus, and we talked a little throughout the fall and then stopped talking for a bit, until last Wednesday night when he hit me up again. We talked a lot that night and again on Thursday morning. Then Thursday afternoon, he called me again, giving me the offer."

You have visited Tech before. How was that experience? "Yes, I was there in October for the West Virginia game and it was awesome! They brought us in on the team bus, and they took us to the big indoor facility and let us walk down the tunnel down onto the field. We were able to be on the sideline and watch them warm up. Then right before the game started, they moved us right there to the first section.

"It was an awesome experience for my family and me. We had a great time and got to meet some of the coaches, and we got a chance to talk to Coach (Joey) McGuire for a bit there at the end. It was just an awesome time!"

Any other visits or camps that you have scheduled? "We are still in the process of setting up my summer schedule for some camps, but right now, we will be in Louisiana on Tuesday (March 14) for the Rajun Cajun's spring practice for an unofficial. So as of right now, that is all I have planned, but I also hope to get back to Tech for an official visit sometime soon."

How is the off-season going? "The off-season is going really well. I just recently came back over from basketball, as I was playing it over the winter, and our season ended about two weeks ago. So I just got back to football, and we have just been lifting and doing some speed and agility-type stuff right now. But we will begin spring football next week after we come back from spring break."

Any plans to play basketball at the next level? "I don't have any offers to play basketball, I just have the one offer from Tech to play football. So, I am just playing both right now as I don't have a favorite sport, seeing how the whole recruiting process goes and taking it from there."

Where would you rank Texas Tech in your list of schools? "I don't really have a top schools list, but Texas Tech is definitely up there. They are right up there with Vanderbilt, who I have also been talking to."

Currently, Gunter is not rated by Rivals. He has one offer from the Red Raiders but has been in contact with other schools.