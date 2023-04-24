The Red Raiders offered Denton High School offensive tackle Hayden Gunter on March 9, which was his first offer. Since then, he has visited Louisiana, North Texas, TCU, Baylor, Vanderbilt, and Texas Tech. RedRaiderSports caught up with the 6-foot-8 lineman to discuss his visit to Lubbock and his recruitment.

What you need to know...

... Texas Tech was the first school to offer him. Since then, he has picked up an offer from Vanderbilt.

... He had visited the Red Raiders before, as he was in attendance for the win over West Virginia in October.

... He is a two-sport athlete, as he also plays basketball for the Broncos.

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do and see.

"So we arrived pretty early, and they took us on a campus tour, and then from there, they took us to tour the facilities and then had a meeting with coach (Joey) McGuire. We got to look at the academic place and got to talk to the academic counselors. From there, we went to the Cash (Family Sports Nutrition Center), which is the eating place for the athletes. After that, we drove around the campus and went to look at the apartments and checked those out. Then we went out to eat and came back, talked to the coaches, went to all the meetings, and watched practice. It was a good, fun-filled day."