Defensive coaches, players speak penalties, remaining aggressive
For the past two years, Texas Tech has had a total of 198 penalties and has given up a total of 1,740 yards. With some rule changes announced at Big 12 Media Day in Frisco a couple of weeks ago, pe...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news