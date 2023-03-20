DB Tony-Louis Nkuba talks recruiting, scheduling TTU official visit
Lewisville corner Tony-Louis Nkuba is a standout defender from the Dallas-Fort Worth area and RedRaiderSports has now seen him compete in person at two (2) camps in the area this off-season.
The Red Raiders have offered Nkuba and remain in contact with the four-star prospect.
What you need to know...
...Nkuba received his offer from the Red Raiders on November 30th, 2022
...the 6-foot-2, 175-pound prospect currently lists 13 total offers from programs around the country
...the four-star prospect finished his junior season with 21 total tackles, 14 solo tackles and seven (7) interceptions through 11 games - earning District 6-6A First Team All-District honors
Thoughts on the UA Camp: "It went pretty smooth, I was trying to work on my craft. I did not play to my standards, but felt like I still made some plays. To me, I have good play recognition and can read the receivers' demeanor and I can usually tell what they are doing on most plays."
Overall recruitment: "I'm still new to the recruiting process and I'm working to schedule visits, then I will begin to figure things out from there. I have a few coaches, like Oklahoma and Ohio State, coming to watch me practice this spring."
Relationship with TTU coaches: "I have mostly talked with Coach (James) Blanchard from Texas Tech. We have not talked as much lately, but we were talking about me getting out there for a visit. I should be taking an official visit to Texas Tech sometime in June."
Other visits: "I'm going to Arizona State this weekend for a visit. I have been on visits to Arkansas, Oklahoma, UTSA and Texas State for visits recently. I haven't scheduled any of my official visits yet. I want to continue taking visits this off-season, then see which coaches come through to practices this spring."
Imporant to you: "For me, I'm interested in learning more about the Strength and Conditioning program and the coaches at each school. That is a place and people that I'm going to spend a lot of time with during my college career, so I make sure to look into that on each visit."
Decision timeline: "I would like to have a decision and be committed before the season. I'm thinking late July or something like that, but defintely before the season begins."
Currently rated a 5.8 four-star prospect, Nkuba is listed as the No. 34 overall corner prospect in the nation and the No. 57 overall prospect on the Rivals Texas Top 100 for the 2024 class.