Lewisville corner Tony-Louis Nkuba is a standout defender from the Dallas-Fort Worth area and RedRaiderSports has now seen him compete in person at two (2) camps in the area this off-season.

The Red Raiders have offered Nkuba and remain in contact with the four-star prospect.

What you need to know...

...Nkuba received his offer from the Red Raiders on November 30th, 2022

...the 6-foot-2, 175-pound prospect currently lists 13 total offers from programs around the country

...the four-star prospect finished his junior season with 21 total tackles, 14 solo tackles and seven (7) interceptions through 11 games - earning District 6-6A First Team All-District honors

Thoughts on the UA Camp: "It went pretty smooth, I was trying to work on my craft. I did not play to my standards, but felt like I still made some plays. To me, I have good play recognition and can read the receivers' demeanor and I can usually tell what they are doing on most plays."

Overall recruitment: "I'm still new to the recruiting process and I'm working to schedule visits, then I will begin to figure things out from there. I have a few coaches, like Oklahoma and Ohio State, coming to watch me practice this spring."