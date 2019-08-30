“Just to come back, this is my last time before the season. So, just to come back to the community. This is home for me so I can see my family, come see coach and Texas Tech.”

Former Texas Tech basketball standout and six overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft Jarrett Culver is back in town before he rolls back north to begin his rookie season with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The former Big 12 Player of the Year ended his college career at Minneapolis’s U.S. Bank Stadium, which Culver said it was kind of funny how it ended that way being Texas Tech lost the national championship to the Virginia Cavaliers. Culver was all smiles on his explanation, however.

“Just unfinished business, basically,” Culver said.”

Now that Culver has made it to the league, the transition for him includes playing alongside Karl Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins.

“It’s been great,” Culver said, “the interaction with them. They’re great people, great players. So, I’m just making sure I learn from them. They’ve been there, they’ve been to that level. So, making sure I learn everything I can, you know, and it’s going to be a great season.”

Additional to playing alongside great players, the day in the life of Jarrett Culver consists of lots of working out.

“If I’m in Minnesota,” Culver said, “you work out in the morning, you’re with the team, and then usually work out at night again by myself or with some other coaches. So, just making sure I have fun and enjoy the process. Being in the NBA is a dream.”

Over the offseason, Culver didn’t see any playing time during the NBA summer league. That gave him time and priority to work and learn the Wolves’ offense and way the team plays. Also, and more importantly, Culver spoke on the transition from the college to NBA level.

“It’s been good,” Culver said. “It’s just getting adjusted. I just want to come in and make an impact and be the player they drafted. Be a two-way player, be a threat on offense, and come in and play hard on defense.”

Just like when a student comes home from college, Culver came back to Lubbock to visit his family before the NBA season gets rolling.

“I went to go see my family,” Culver said. “I went to my grandma’s house. We all had dinner there and got some home-cooking. She had some chicken, some green beans, and some mashed potatoes. It was really good.”

With Culver departing to the NBA and the senior group graduating, a young core has taken over the team. Culver said he is willing to help the team in any he can.

“I know they’re going to be talented,” Culver said. “They got a lot of talent, players, some returners coming back. I’m excited to watch them, and anything I can do to help, I will be there for them. I know coach (Chris Beard) is going to push them like he did with us, and I’m looking forward to a great season by them.”

Fun fact: Culver is driving around in a Mercedes-Benz which he got using a couple of connections.