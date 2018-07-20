Comparing recruiting classes in the Big 12
A couple weeks out from fall practices starting and six weeks out from the season opener, we decided to take a look at where Big 12 teams currently stand with 2019 recruiting. After a massive June and July where Texas Tech landed 13 total new commits, where exactly are the Red Raiders in the Big 12 pecking order?
By seasons end some of these classes will look different with additions and subtractions, and teams will rise up or fall down the rankings, but we are far enough into the process where these teams should expect to stay relatively close to where they are ranked today.
#1 Oklahoma Sooners
Current national team recruiting rank: #3
Highest ranked offensive recruit: 5* WR Theo Wease (#3 nationally)
Highest ranked defensive recruit: 4* DB Woodi Washington (#33 nationally)
Commits with Texas Tech offers (7): WR Theo Wease, WR Arjei Henderson, WR Trejan Bridges, OL EJ Ndoma-Ogar, OL Marcus Alexander, DE Kori Roberson, S Jamal Morris
#2 Texas Longhorns
Current national team recruiting rank: #12
Highest ranked offensive recruit: 4* ATH Jordan Whittington (#22 nationally)
Highest ranked defensive recruit: 4* LB De'Gabriel Floyd (#110 nationally)
Commits with Texas Tech offers (6): WR Jordan Whittington, WR Demariyon Houston, OL Tyler Johnson, DE Peter Mpagi, DE T'Vondre Sweat, CB Marques Caldwell
#3 Iowa State Cyclones
Current national team recruiting rank: #25
Highest ranked offensive recruit: 4* RB Jirehl Brock (#194 nationally)
Highest ranked defensive recruit: 3* DE Blake Peterson
Commits with Texas Tech offers (0)
#4 TCU Horned Frogs
Current national team recruiting rank: #27
Highest ranked offensive recruit: 4* QB Max Duggan (#250 nationally)
Highest ranked defensive recruit: 4* DE Colt Ellison
Commits with Texas Tech offers (7): RB Daimarqua Foster, WR Kennedy Lewis, OL Andrew Coker, OL Brannon Brown, DE Colt Ellison, LB Zach Marcheselli, ATH Dee Winters
#5 Texas Tech Red Raiders
Current national team recruiting rank: #36
Highest ranked offensive recruit: 3* OL Trevor Roberson
Highest ranked defensive recruit: 4* DE Steven Parker
Commits with other Big 12 offers...
DE Steven Parker - Baylor, TCU
OL Trevor Roberson - Baylor, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, TCU
DB Alex Hogan - Iowa State
WR La'Vontae Shenault - Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, West Virginia
DB Brandon Joseph - Iowa State
DB Markel Reed - Baylor, Kansas State
#6 Baylor Bears
Current national team recruiting rank: #42
Highest ranked offensive recruit: 4* RB Qualan Jones
Highest ranked defensive recruit: 3* DB Tyrone Brown
Commits with Texas Tech offers (4): QB Jacob Zeno, OT Landon Peterson, DE Harrison White, LB Matt Jones
#7 Oklahoma State Cowboys
Current national team recruiting rank: #46
Highest ranked offensive recruit: 3* TE Grayson Boomer
Highest ranked defensive recruit: 3* DL Jayden Jernigan
Commits with Texas Tech offers (5): TE Grayson Boomer, OL Cole Birmingham, OL Preston Wilson, OL Taylor Miterko, DL Jayden Jernigan
#8 West Virginia Mountaineers
Current national team recruiting rank: #63
Highest ranked offensive recruit: 3* OL Donavan Beaver
Highest ranked defensive recruit: 4* LB Lee Kpogba (#246 nationally)
Commits with Texas Tech offers (0)
#9 Kansas State Wildcats
Current national team recruiting rank: #78
Highest ranked offensive recruit: 3* ATH Velton Gardner
Highest ranked defensive recruit: 3* LB Yahweh Jeudy
Commits with Texas Tech offers (2): ATH Velton Gardner, OL Trevor Stange
#10 Kansas Jayhawks
Current national team recruiting rank: N/A (not in the top 100)
Highest ranked offensive recruit: 4* QB Lance Legendre
Highest ranked defensive recruit: N/A
Commits with Texas Tech offers (0)