A couple weeks out from fall practices starting and six weeks out from the season opener, we decided to take a look at where Big 12 teams currently stand with 2019 recruiting. After a massive June and July where Texas Tech landed 13 total new commits, where exactly are the Red Raiders in the Big 12 pecking order?

By seasons end some of these classes will look different with additions and subtractions, and teams will rise up or fall down the rankings, but we are far enough into the process where these teams should expect to stay relatively close to where they are ranked today.

