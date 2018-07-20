Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-20 13:19:28 -0500') }} football Edit

Comparing recruiting classes in the Big 12

Xxrcnhkogxzodk4eesnx
Lincoln Riley and Oklahoma currently have the #1 rated recruiting class in the Big 12
Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports.com
@BenjaminGolan
Staff Writer

A couple weeks out from fall practices starting and six weeks out from the season opener, we decided to take a look at where Big 12 teams currently stand with 2019 recruiting. After a massive June and July where Texas Tech landed 13 total new commits, where exactly are the Red Raiders in the Big 12 pecking order?

By seasons end some of these classes will look different with additions and subtractions, and teams will rise up or fall down the rankings, but we are far enough into the process where these teams should expect to stay relatively close to where they are ranked today.

#1 Oklahoma Sooners

OU Commit List

Current national team recruiting rank: #3

Highest ranked offensive recruit: 5* WR Theo Wease (#3 nationally)

Highest ranked defensive recruit: 4* DB Woodi Washington (#33 nationally)

Commits with Texas Tech offers (7): WR Theo Wease, WR Arjei Henderson, WR Trejan Bridges, OL EJ Ndoma-Ogar, OL Marcus Alexander, DE Kori Roberson, S Jamal Morris

#2 Texas Longhorns

UT Commit List

Current national team recruiting rank: #12

Highest ranked offensive recruit: 4* ATH Jordan Whittington (#22 nationally)

Highest ranked defensive recruit: 4* LB De'Gabriel Floyd (#110 nationally)

Commits with Texas Tech offers (6): WR Jordan Whittington, WR Demariyon Houston, OL Tyler Johnson, DE Peter Mpagi, DE T'Vondre Sweat, CB Marques Caldwell

#3 Iowa State Cyclones

ISU Commit List

Current national team recruiting rank: #25

Highest ranked offensive recruit: 4* RB Jirehl Brock (#194 nationally)

Highest ranked defensive recruit: 3* DE Blake Peterson

Commits with Texas Tech offers (0)

#4 TCU Horned Frogs

TCU Commit List

Current national team recruiting rank: #27

Highest ranked offensive recruit: 4* QB Max Duggan (#250 nationally)

Highest ranked defensive recruit: 4* DE Colt Ellison

Commits with Texas Tech offers (7): RB Daimarqua Foster, WR Kennedy Lewis, OL Andrew Coker, OL Brannon Brown, DE Colt Ellison, LB Zach Marcheselli, ATH Dee Winters

#5 Texas Tech Red Raiders

TTU Commit List

Current national team recruiting rank: #36

Highest ranked offensive recruit: 3* OL Trevor Roberson

Highest ranked defensive recruit: 4* DE Steven Parker

Commits with other Big 12 offers...

DE Steven Parker - Baylor, TCU

OL Trevor Roberson - Baylor, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, TCU

DB Alex Hogan - Iowa State

WR La'Vontae Shenault - Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, West Virginia

DB Brandon Joseph - Iowa State

DB Markel Reed - Baylor, Kansas State

#6 Baylor Bears

BU Commit List

Current national team recruiting rank: #42

Highest ranked offensive recruit: 4* RB Qualan Jones

Highest ranked defensive recruit: 3* DB Tyrone Brown

Commits with Texas Tech offers (4): QB Jacob Zeno, OT Landon Peterson, DE Harrison White, LB Matt Jones

#7 Oklahoma State Cowboys

OSU Commit List

Current national team recruiting rank: #46

Highest ranked offensive recruit: 3* TE Grayson Boomer

Highest ranked defensive recruit: 3* DL Jayden Jernigan

Commits with Texas Tech offers (5): TE Grayson Boomer, OL Cole Birmingham, OL Preston Wilson, OL Taylor Miterko, DL Jayden Jernigan

#8 West Virginia Mountaineers

WVU Commit List

Current national team recruiting rank: #63

Highest ranked offensive recruit: 3* OL Donavan Beaver

Highest ranked defensive recruit: 4* LB Lee Kpogba (#246 nationally)

Commits with Texas Tech offers (0)

#9 Kansas State Wildcats

KSU Commit List

Current national team recruiting rank: #78

Highest ranked offensive recruit: 3* ATH Velton Gardner

Highest ranked defensive recruit: 3* LB Yahweh Jeudy

Commits with Texas Tech offers (2): ATH Velton Gardner, OL Trevor Stange

#10 Kansas Jayhawks

KU Commit List

Current national team recruiting rank: N/A (not in the top 100)

Highest ranked offensive recruit: 4* QB Lance Legendre

Highest ranked defensive recruit: N/A

Commits with Texas Tech offers (0)

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}