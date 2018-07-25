Hearing from Brandon Jones: Rathcke mentioned that he first started talking with the Texas Tech offensive line coach earlier this summer. The two have not discussed an offer at this point, but the Tech coaches were impressed with the three-star prospect’s film.

"I have always liked the program (at Texas Tech). I like that it is a Technical college and that they are a Big 12 football program."

Potential visit: The three-star prospect has not discussed a visit date with Coach Jones, but has stayed busy this summer with unofficial visits to Ole Miss, LSU, Oklahoma, Tulane, Louisiana Lafayette, Southern Mississippi and Louisiana Tech. He is planning two more unofficial visits to Kentucky and Louisville before the season starts.

Keep an eye out: The recruiting board for 2019 offensive linemen should grow with the dead period ending soon. A handful of Texas Tech targets along the offensive line have committed to Oklahoma State, Baylor, TCU and Oklahoma over the past few months. Rathcke and a handful of other 2019 linemen could be next in line for an offer from the Red Raiders.

