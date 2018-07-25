Coaches in touch with out of state OL prospect
Baton Rouge (Louisiana) University Lab offensive tackle Dylan Rathcke is hearing from several programs this off-season, including interest from the Texas Tech coaching staff.
What you need to know:
-The 6-foot-5, 290-pound tackle currently holds 11 offers from Kentucky, Louisville, Texas State, Louisiana-Monroe, Western Kentucky, Arkansas State, Tulane, Louisiana Lafayette, Colorado State, Southern Mississippi and South Alabama.
-Coaches from Virginia, TCU, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Boston College and Ole Miss are "close" to offering, per Rathcke
Hearing from Brandon Jones: Rathcke mentioned that he first started talking with the Texas Tech offensive line coach earlier this summer. The two have not discussed an offer at this point, but the Tech coaches were impressed with the three-star prospect’s film.
Potential visit: The three-star prospect has not discussed a visit date with Coach Jones, but has stayed busy this summer with unofficial visits to Ole Miss, LSU, Oklahoma, Tulane, Louisiana Lafayette, Southern Mississippi and Louisiana Tech. He is planning two more unofficial visits to Kentucky and Louisville before the season starts.
Keep an eye out: The recruiting board for 2019 offensive linemen should grow with the dead period ending soon. A handful of Texas Tech targets along the offensive line have committed to Oklahoma State, Baylor, TCU and Oklahoma over the past few months. Rathcke and a handful of other 2019 linemen could be next in line for an offer from the Red Raiders.