The Red Raiders are readying to take on the Purdue Boilermakesr in the Sweet Sixteen on Friday night, so Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard met with local members of the media on Monday afternoon to preview the contest.

Beard, while certainly very familiar with Matt Painter's Purdue program after toppling them at Arkansas-Little Rock in the NCAA Tournament just two years ago, noted that this Purdue team has changed from the one he saw then.

"Every team is different. That was two years ago, so I don't think there's really any similarities. They've got some of the same players, but those players have been playing for Coach Painter for two more years, so they're a lot better, more developed. What I see from Purdue is just a really well coached team. Matt Painter played the game at a high level, and he's coached (at a high level), built a really good program at Southern Illinois, and what he's done at Purdue speaks for itself, so they're a team that's been in this position before. We're a team that's new to this as a unit. We've got some individuals that have been at this stage, but not together as this team. I think the biggest thing in this game to understand is that it's a 40 minute game. A lot of distractions, both good and bad, when you get to this stage in the season, but we're really fortunate to be one of the best 16 teams left, and we intend on taking advantage of it."

While the big names for the 2nd seeded Boilermakers include players such as stud guard Carson Edwards, forward Vincent Edwards and a few others, the staple player for Purdue is undoubtedly their center: seven-footer Isaac Haas.

Haas suffered a broken elbow in their opening round game against Cal State Fullerton, and he was originally expected to miss the rest of the NCAA Tournament. Coach Painter and the medical staff are busy trying to get him cleared with a brace, and with that, Beard and his staff are preparing for Haas to play in the contest.

That being said, the Boilermakers also have five players that have made at least 40 threes while averaging 40 percent behind the arc this season. Coach Beard spoke on finding a game plan to combat both the inside size and outside shooting ability of Purdue.

"Very similar to a Big 12 game in the fact that you've got two things you've got to figure out. If you try to take away the three point shot, then you're opening yourself up to being, having some problems on the inside. Then if you gameplan for the inside, the three point shot can beat you. It's just going to be a balance. I would agree with Keenan in that we have to figure out some ways to maybe take something away from them. You're not going to take away everything from them, but this is where game planning comes in. We'll be prepared."

"I'm looking at Purdue, and they look as good as anybody we've played. Certainly they've got the big guys that can really play, but they've also got guards. It's going to be very similar to a Big 12 game."

As for his own team, Beard has harped on having to play your best game in the next game in the postseason. So, in order for his team to play their best game of 2018 in the Sweet Sixteen, where does Beard still see room for improvement after the SFA and Florida games?

"It's always the same in basketball. You look at your defense, and with defense you've got your transition defense, your halfcourt defense, then you've got to get the rebound. It's the same kind of thing on offense. You've got to get the ball up the court, that's transition, and then you've got to try to get a good shot. That's your offense. And then you've got to get a percentage of your misses, which is offensive rebounding. Really high tech coaching, I know it's really complicated," he joked. "But we do really always try to pay attention to those six areas and try to get better at them. We try to learn from what we do good. Today we'll show great clips of all six areas, but we'll also show weaknesses in all six of those areas, so we try to teach through the good and bad, and then we try to just stay focused on what's important."

And speaking of improved play, freshmen Zhaire Smith and Jarrett Culver appeared to up their games against Florida in the Round of 32 on Saturday night. The duo combined for 29 points, 18 rebounds, 11 assists, and just one turnover against the Gators, and Beard is ready to remove the freshman nomenclature from both.

"I don't know at what point we stop calling these guys freshmen. I guess they're freshmen, but they've played a lot of minutes. Look at how many minutes they've played. There will be sophomores on teams in this tournament that haven't played as much minutes as those guys have.

"I think the most impressive thing to me just being a basketball guy and taking a step back is that those guys haven't hit the wall. They're just consistent, and they're playing well," said Beard. "Those guys are playing great basketball, and on the biggest stage, too. Those young guys filling up the stat sheet like that was impressive."

Two players who didn't see much time for the Red Raiders against Florida were forwards Tommy Hamilton and Norense Odiase. In fact, the duo combined for just eight minutes in the contest, a coach's decision by Beard and the staff to get smaller and more athletic to better defend the Gators in the half court.

But with Purdue's size on the inside, this is a game where both will be called upon to play their best basketball this spring.

"That game against Florida was just a unique game, and you make that coaching decision, and you just hope that it works out. And I told those guys, cause if you make that decision and it doesn't work out, you're just filled with regret, maybe should've played Norense and Tommy more. With coaching, there's no art to it. A lot of it comes down to gut feel and preparation, so I thought our best chance to win was to try to play with the lineup we had. But, I have a lot of confidence in Norense and Tommy. It's going to be great to get them back on the court in this Purdue game. We expect them to play the whole game, and we expect them to play great."

As for his team as a whole, what's impressed Beard the most about the group as they've progressed through the postseason?

"Really the consistency with this group, kind of just embracing the idea that you have to play your best basketball (down the stretch)," said Beard. "I just like that we've embraced playing our best basketball at this time of year. What makes it even more impressive is we have a lot of guys who haven't been through this situation. So, like against Florida, we're playing against a team that's been to the Great Eight. We're playing against players who've done this, and we're kind of doing this for the first time as a unit. I just think it's pretty impressive with these young guys and these seniors that have really never done it at this level at this time of year, that we're kind of doing this journey together. We look like maybe a composed team that's maybe been there before, but we really haven't."