Chance McMillian fueled Tech’s fire all game long, pouring in a new career high of 27 points, besting his previous career and season high of 24 he set at Butler earlier in the campaign. McMillian was the Red Raiders’ saving grace numerous times throughout the afternoon, with 17 of his final tally coming in the second half. The Grand Canyon transfer shot a blistering 10-13 from the field and 6-8 from beyond the three point arc.

Down by as many as nine points late in the second half, Texas Tech stormed back for another comeback victory, this time taking down No. 11 Oklahoma, 85-84, Saturday at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman. The Red Raiders made seven free throws in the final minute of the contest to ice the Sooners and maintain sole possession of the lead in the Big 12.

Despite struggling at times, Pop Isaacs and Joe Toussaint were the contributors of the clutch free throws, as Isaacs finished the game 9-10 from the charity stripe to go along with 18 points overall.

Tech jumped on Oklahoma early in the game, firing away an eight-point unanswered streak to jump ahead 17-9. The Sooners stormed back however, as they outscored Tech 25-16 through the rest of the first half.

This included a 12-0 run that was made possible by a four-point play from Javian McCollum and a three-ball from big man John Hugley. The make from McCollum was one of his only shining moments from the game, Oklahoma’s leading scorer was unable to find a rhythm and finished with only seven points, his second worst tally of the season.

It was instead the play of Rivaldo Soares that kept the Sooners fighting. The super-senior transfer from Oregon led the way for Oklahoma with 19 points, 10 in the second half on 6-10 shooting.

The Red Raiders touched the lead momentarily in the opening minutes of the second half behind Kerwin Walton’s only attempted three-pointer. After going down by nine, Tech outscored the Sooners 26-16, with 10 of McMillians’ points dropping in the final seven minutes of the game.

Milos Uzan and Otega Oweh aided Soares in their own effort, adding in 13 and 12 points, respectively, in the second half.

Toussaint helped Isaacs shoulder the load of the free throw shooting late, as Tech looked to him in the final moments to cap off the road victory. The veteran leader finished with 14 points on 5-11 shooting overall. Warren Washington was the Red Raiders’ fourth scorer in double-figures, adding in 10 points to go along with seven rebounds and three pivotal blocks.

The win for Tech moves the program to 16-3 on the season and 5-1 in the Big 12. Saturday’s affair was the first of back-to-back road games for the Red Raiders, with the upcoming slate set against TCU in Fort Worth. Tip off Jan. 30 from the Schollmaier Arena is set for 6:00 p.m.