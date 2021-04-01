RedRaiderSports - Breaking: Chris Beard is heading to Texas

Breaking: Chris Beard is heading to Texas
Multiple reports have announced Chris Beard has accepted the job to become the next head coach at the University of Texas.
The coaching search is now on for Texas Tech and athletic director for Kirby Hocutt.
BREAKING: Texas is hiring Texas Tech coach Chris Beard, source told @Stadium.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 1, 2021
Texas is hiring Chris Beard, source confirms to @CBSSports.@GoodmanHoops first.— Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 1, 2021
Huge news. Whirlwind day.