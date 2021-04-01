 RedRaiderSports - Breaking: Chris Beard is heading to Texas
basketball

Breaking: Chris Beard is heading to Texas

Brandon Soliz • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@bmsoliz

Multiple reports have announced Chris Beard has accepted the job to become the next head coach at the University of Texas.

The coaching search is now on for Texas Tech and athletic director for Kirby Hocutt.

