The biggest reveal – Texas Tech will host Kentucky in Lubbock for a battle between two highly-rated teams in preseason polls.

According to Jon Rothstein, sources have confirmed to him this year’s Big 12-SEC Challenge matchups.

Sources: Matchups for next season's SEC/Big 12 Challenge are set. Kentucky at Texas Tech Tennessee at Kansas Baylor at Florida Mississippi St at Oklahoma Missouri at West Virginia Oklahoma St at Texas A&M LSU at Texas Iowa St at Auburn Kansas St at Alabama TCU at Arkansas

Here's what to expect from the Wildcats

Kentucky continues to be a player in the run for a national title every year with John Calipari at the held. He does this by bringing in top-recruiting classes year after year.

Kentucky returns sophomores Ashton Hagans, Immanuel Quickley, EJ Montgomery along with junior Nick Richards. This is the needed experience to make a run but the No. 2 ranked recruiting class brings in the scoring and defending in the freshmen Calipari picked up.

Tyrese Maxey is a 6-3, 185-pound shooting guard from Garland (TX) who will more than likely be an immediate started as a true freshman.

This Wildcat team is guard-forward heavy. From the looks of it, Kentucky will have a solid nine players to rotate comfortably with those guys able to play the perimeter quite well.

Maxey is joined at Kentucky by fellow freshmen forwards Dontaie Allen, Kahlil Whitney, Keion Brooks and Johnyy Juzang with Allen and Whitney clocking in at 6-foot 6-inches tall while Brooks and Juzang tower at 6-foot 7-inches.

Nate Sestina announced that he would transfer to Kentucky from Bucknell in April. Sestina averaged 15.8 points per game and 8.7 rebounds per game in his final year with the Bisons. As a grad transfer, he is eligible to play immediately under NCAA rules

The Wildcats finished last season at 30–7 and went 15–3 in SEC play to finish in a tie for second. Kentucky received an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament. As the No. 2 seed in the Mid-West region, they defeated Abilene Christian, Wofford, and Houston to advance to the Elite Eight. They lost to the No. 5-seed Auburn in an Elite Eight thriller.

Seven of Kentucky's 13 nonconference opponents in the upcoming season made a postseason tournament in 2019, five of which made the NCAA Tournament.

Kentucky will play Michigan State, who Texas Tech handled in the postseason, on Tuesday, Nov. 5 in New York at MSG.

The latter part of December for Kentucky features four straight games against Power Five opponents – Georgia Tech, Utah, Ohio State and Louisville.