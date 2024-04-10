Bookbinder's linebacking corps chock-full of depth heading into 2024
Texas Tech is returning a glut of talent to the linebackers room heading into the 2024 season with redshirt junior Jacob Rodriguez and freshman All-American Ben Roberts back as the starters in the room.
Roberts is looking to build off his strong first season in the rotation where he led the team in tackles enroute to an award-laden offseason.
Rodriguez is looking to put together a healthy campaign after rehabbing his foot injury throughout the majority of the 2023 season, but when he and Roberts were on the field, the linebacking corps was at it's strongest for Bookbinder.
"I mean both those guys down the stretch last year, towards the end of the year, when both of those guys were on the field together, we were playing pretty good defense," Bookbinder said. "I think that they feed off each other, they're both high intelligence guys, high effort guys."
What's the next step for the dynamic duo of Roberts and Rodriguez heading through the spring? Continuing to develop and take the reigns as a leader in the linebacker room.
"Having some experience in the defense, it's consistency. It's building on what they've learned. They've got a great foundation, now just continuing to progress in the defense, Bookbinder said.
"The defense has volume and you can start to see the lightbulbs going off everyday. Also, from a leadership standpoint, want those guys to take the reins. We have three guys at linebacker who I feel like can be really good leaders for this team."
However, it's not just been Roberts and Rodriguez as the standouts in spring camp to Bookbinder as a multitude of young, talented players have stepped up along with the returning rotational piece in Bryce Ramirez.
Ramirez chipped in 21 tackles on the season after completing his come back from the devastating leg injury that he suffered against NC State in Raleigh back in 2022.
"That guy made the transition in the middle of the year to inside backer and has flourished," Bookbinder said. "Bryce is an awesome kid. We all know his story and the adversity he's overcome but he is a football guy, he's in the building all the time. He wants knowledge. He's a sponge. So he's having a good spring."
A local product has also emerged as a quality option throughout camp for Bookbinder, a redshirt freshman from Coronado high school in John Curry.
"Number one, he understands the defense, he's smart, he learns well and has a high football IQ," Bookbinder said. "Number two, he's athletic. He has some natural tools at inside linebacker, and then three, he's consistent. The guy shows up to work every day, works his tail off and consistently plays hard."
A room that is chalk full of depth heading into the next season, Bookbinder seemed to believe in the strides that Wesley Smith, Trent Low, Gage Elder and Justin Horne have made throughout camp.
"We've got some depth, we're really excited about the guys behind (Roberts and Rodriguez)."