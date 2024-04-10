Texas Tech is returning a glut of talent to the linebackers room heading into the 2024 season with redshirt junior Jacob Rodriguez and freshman All-American Ben Roberts back as the starters in the room. Roberts is looking to build off his strong first season in the rotation where he led the team in tackles enroute to an award-laden offseason. Rodriguez is looking to put together a healthy campaign after rehabbing his foot injury throughout the majority of the 2023 season, but when he and Roberts were on the field, the linebacking corps was at it's strongest for Bookbinder. "I mean both those guys down the stretch last year, towards the end of the year, when both of those guys were on the field together, we were playing pretty good defense," Bookbinder said. "I think that they feed off each other, they're both high intelligence guys, high effort guys."

