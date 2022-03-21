Blue Devil Breakdown

The No. 3 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders are set to take on the No. 2 seed Duke Blue Devils in the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night. The Blue Devils are one of the few teams in college basketball that have a height advantage over the Red Raiders, with two of their starters standing 6-foot-10 and 7-foot.
In their biggest games this season, Duke has tightened up their bench and gone to a seven or eight-man rotation in those contests. The Blue Devils feature one of the youngest rosters in the tournament, with three of their top six players being true freshmen. Here’s a breakdown of who we’re likely to see on the court for Duke.
Roach is sixth on the Blue Devils in scoring with 8.4 points per game, and he’s third on the team with 3.1 assists and has a 2.13 assists-to-turnover ratio. He’s fourth on the team in three-pointers made with 39, and he's shooting 34.2 percent from behind the arc this season. Roach was 6-of-10 from the field with 15 points and three assists against Michigan State. He scored 12 points with five assists and was 5-of-5 from the free throw line in the round one win over Cal State Fullerton.
WENDELL MOORE JR. | NO. 0 | 6-FOOT-5 | JUNIOR | FORWARD
Moore earned Second Team All-ACC honors for his efforts this season. He is listed as a forward but plays more like a guard, leading the Blue Devils with 4.6 assists per game and has a 2.29 assist-to-turnover ratio. Moore is second on the team in scoring with 13.5 points per game, and he’s shooting 50.7 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from three. He leads the team with 1.4 steals per game on the defensive end. Moore scored 15 points against the Spartans and was 9-of-10 from the free throw line. He had 13 points, six rebounds and six assists in the opening round win over the Titans.
Griffin has made an immediate impact in his first season for Duke. The true freshman sharpshooter leads the team with 66 three-pointers made, and he's the best three-point shooter on the team at 45.5 percent. Griffin is fifth on the team in scoring at 10.3 points per game, and he’s shooting an impressive 49.8 percent from the field. He had 10 points and six rebounds against Cal State Fullerton but scored only seven points with three rebounds against Michigan State.
PAOLO BANCHERO | NO. 5 | 6-FOOT-10 | FRESHMAN | POWER
FORWARD
Banchero was named First Team All-ACC and the ACC Rookie of the Year for his efforts this season. He leads the Blue Devils in scoring and rebounds, with 17 points and 7.9 boards per game. Banchero shoots 47.8 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from deep. He can really stretch a defense with his ability to shoot from outside and is averaging 1.1 threes per game. He moves extremely well for a big man and is a good ball distributor with 3.2 assists per game. Banchero was 8-of-14 with 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists against the Spartans, and he scored 17 points with 10 rebounds and four assists against the Titans.
MARK WILLIAMS | NO. 15 | 7-FOOT-0 | SOPHMORE | CENTER
Williams was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, and he’s one of the premiere rim defenders in college basketball. He’s 10th in the NCAA with 2.9 blocks per game and will likely matchup against Bryson Williams on the defensive end. Williams is fourth in scoring for Duke at 11.2 ppg, and he’s shooting 71.4 percent from the field. He’s second in rebounding with 7.4 per game. Williams had 15 points with seven boards, five assists and five blocks in the opening round. He followed that up with 15 points, eight rebounds and five blocks in the Round of 32.
Keels fills the sixth-man role off the bench for the Blue Devils. He’s third on the team in minutes played with 30.9 per game, and he gives Duke some scoring pop off the bench. Keels is third on the team in scoring with 11.7 points per game, and he averages 2.9 assists per game. He had a quiet round one with just six points and two rebounds off the bench. Keels bounced back in game two against Michigan State and went 4-of-8 with 12 points and four rebounds.
THEO JOHN | NO. 12 | 6-FOOT-9 | SUPER-SENIOR | FORWARD
John is the backup big man off the bench for the Blue Devils and averages 11.4 minutes per game. He’s scoring only 2.8 points per game but shoots an impressive 59.2 percent from the field. John gives Duke another rim protector off the bench, and he averages just under a block per game (0.9) for their defense. John scored two points with four rebounds and two blocks in eight minutes during round one, and he scored two points and had two rebounds in round two.
Baker didn’t play in round two against Michigan State, but he logged five minutes in the round one win for the Blue Devils. He averages 11.9 minutes per game but saw most of his playing time early in the season. Baker averages 4.5 points per game, and he’s shooting 43.2 percent from the field. He’s a good three-point shooter, making 40.5 percent of his attempts from behind the arc. Baker could get some run against Texas Tech based off his ability to shoot from outside.