News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-17 12:31:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Big 12 Media Day Coverage: Max Olson

Eh6eul4kr2xe4yn3sehc
Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells speaking at Big 12 Media Days this week
Matt Clare • RedRaiderSports
@MattClareRivals
Recruiting Analyst
I write about recruiting and tell stories, been in the game for five years. Thanks for reading, please @ me with any questions because this is all intended to be interactive.

The RedRaiderSports team spent the day at Big 12 Media Days yesterday to learn more about new head coach Matt Wells, the team captains chosen to attend the event and more overall about this Texas T...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}