Big 12 announces kickoff time for Iowa State at Texas Tech
Texas Tech will take part in its third 11 a.m. game of the conference schedule when Iowa State visits Lubbock on Saturday, Oct. 19.
The Red Raiders have an 11-6 record all-time against Iowa State. However, the Cyclones have won the last three matchups over Texas Tech.
The only non-11 a.m. game so far Is this coming Saturday on the road against Baylor which kicks off at 3 p.m.
