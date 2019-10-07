Texas Tech will take part in its third 11 a.m. game of the conference schedule when Iowa State visits Lubbock on Saturday, Oct. 19.

The Red Raiders have an 11-6 record all-time against Iowa State. However, the Cyclones have won the last three matchups over Texas Tech.

The only non-11 a.m. game so far Is this coming Saturday on the road against Baylor which kicks off at 3 p.m.