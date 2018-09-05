The Texas Tech Red Raiders are set for some pretty big matchups this upcoming season. The Red Raiders, under the direction of Chris Beard, will have to back-up the historical run they made last season in some key schedule spots including three ESPN Big Monday appearances at home. Those three contests are with TCU in January, West Virginia in February and against the Longhorns.

The Big 12 conference released the league schedule on Wednesday with Texas Tech opening conference play in Morgantown against West Virginia on Wednesday, Jan. 2 at 6 p.m. live on ESPN2.

The home-conference slate in Lubbock will feature the Red Raiders hosting Kansas State, who is coming off of its Elite Eight run as well, on Saturday, Jan. 5 at 1 p.m. on ESPNU.

Two big games against Kansas are in front of Texas Tech. The Jayhawks will host the Red Raiders on Feb. 2 in Lawrence in a nationally televised game on CBS at 3 p.m. Then Kansas will visit Lubbock on Saturday night, Feb. 23, at either 5 or 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Conference regular season finale is on March 9 against Iowa State in Ames while Texas will visit Lubbock for the final home regular season contest on Monday, March 4 at 8 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2, the final Big Monday appearance as mentioned above.

See the full schedule here.