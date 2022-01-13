Behind the Lines: Texas Tech favored at home against Oklahoma State
ODDS, SPREAD, & LINES PROVIDED BY FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK:
AGAINST THE SPREAD (ATS)
Texas Tech -7.5, (-106) (bet $106 to win $100)
Oklahoma State +7.5, (-114) (bet $114 to win $100)
OVER/UNDER (O/U): 129.5
Over: (-110) (bet $110 to win $100)
Under: (-110) (bet $110 to win $100)
MONEY LINE
Texas Tech (-330) (bet $330 to win $100)
Oklahoma State (+265) (bet $100 to win $265)
TEAM RECORDS
RED RAIDER BETTING STATS AND TRENDS
• Texas Tech is 9-6 against the spread this season.
• In games they were favored in by 7.5 points or more, the Red Raiders are 5-4 against the spread.
• Texas Tech games have gone OVER the total only six times in 15 games this season.
• The average total for Red Raider games this season has been 133.5, which is 4 points more than the 129.5-point total for this game.
• Texas Tech games have gone OVER the 129.5-point total nine times this year.
• The total has gone UNDER in seven of the Red Raider's last eight games.
• Texas Tech averages 75 points per game, 8.5 more than the 66.5 points Oklahoma State allows.
• The Red Raiders are 6-5 against the spread but 10-1 straight up when scoring more than 66.5 points.
• Texas Tech is shooting 47.9 percent from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points higher than the 39.4 percent shooting the Cowboys have allowed their opponents.
• The Red Raiders are 7-4 against the spread but 11-0 straight up when they shoot better than 39.4 percent from the field.
• Texas Tech is 12-0 straight up in their last 12 home games.
COWBOYS BETTING STATS AND TRENDS
• Oklahoma State is 5-9 against the spread this season.
• The Cowboys are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games against Texas Tech.
• Oklahoma State has hit the OVER six times in 14 games.
• The total has gone UNDER in four of the Cowboys last five games.
• Oklahoma State has played in 11 games this season that have featured more than 129.5 points scored.
• The average total points scored in Cowboy’s games (138.3) is 8.8 points higher than the 129.5-point total for this matchup.
• Oklahoma State is averaging 72.2 points per game, 13.7 more than the 58.5 points the Red Raiders give up.
• When the Cowboys score more than 58.5 points, they are 5-7 against the spread and 8-4 straight up.
• Oklahoma State is shooting 44.1 percent from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 37.8 percent shooting Red Raider opponents have averaged.
• The Cowboys are 5-6 against the spread but 8-3 straight up in games where they shoot above 37.8 percent from the field.
• Oklahoma State is 9-4 straight up in their last 13 games against Big 12 Conference opponents.
TEXAS TECH AND OKLAHOMA STATE STATISTICS AND RANKINGS
The Head-to-Head Matchup
THE RED RAIDERS WILL COVER IF…
They can create 18 turnovers or more on the defensive end. Five of Oklahoma State’s six losses have come in their last seven games, with the central theme in every loss being turnovers. The Cowboys averaged 17.8 turnovers in those five contests and lost by an average deficit of 9.4 points. Oklahoma State lost by 9 or more points in four of those five games, but they somehow managed to only lose by six points to Xavier after turning the ball over 21 times. Texas Tech is one of the premiere teams in college basketball when it comes to creating turnovers on the defensive end. The Red Raiders are 30th in the country, averaging 16.7 forced turnovers per game. If Texas Tech can be successful in creating takeaways, it’ll go a long way towards helping the Red Raiders cover the spread.
THE COWBOYS WILL COVER IF…
They can hold Texas Tech below 38.1 percent from the field or 57 points. In Texas Tech’s three losses this season the two trends that really stick out are their low shooting percentages and point totals. The Red Raiders averaged only 38.1 percent shooting in the Providence, Gonzaga, and Iowa State games and managed to score only 56.7 points in the three contests. Hypothetically, if the Red Raiders scored 57 points in this game, the Cowboys would need to score only 50 to cover the spread. Oklahoma State’s season low in points scored was 51 against Wichita State back in December. With the Texas Tech defense being what it is, the Cowboys are going to have keep the Red Raider’s shooting percentage and point total in check to cover the spread.