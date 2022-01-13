Behind the Lines: Texas Tech favored at home against Oklahoma State

• Texas Tech is 9-6 against the spread this season.

• In games they were favored in by 7.5 points or more, the Red Raiders are 5-4 against the spread.

• Texas Tech games have gone OVER the total only six times in 15 games this season.

• The average total for Red Raider games this season has been 133.5, which is 4 points more than the 129.5-point total for this game.

• Texas Tech games have gone OVER the 129.5-point total nine times this year.

• The total has gone UNDER in seven of the Red Raider's last eight games.

• Texas Tech averages 75 points per game, 8.5 more than the 66.5 points Oklahoma State allows.

• The Red Raiders are 6-5 against the spread but 10-1 straight up when scoring more than 66.5 points.

• Texas Tech is shooting 47.9 percent from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points higher than the 39.4 percent shooting the Cowboys have allowed their opponents.

• The Red Raiders are 7-4 against the spread but 11-0 straight up when they shoot better than 39.4 percent from the field.

• Texas Tech is 12-0 straight up in their last 12 home games.