Behind the Lines: Red Raiders favored in round two against the Cyclones
ODDS, SPREAD, & LINES - PROVIDED BY FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK:
AGAINST THE SPREAD (ATS):
Texas Tech -7.5, (-110) (bet $110 to win $100)
Iowa State +7.5, (-110) (bet $110 to win $100)
OVER/UNDER (O/U): 125
Over: (-110) (bet $110 to win $100)
Under: (-110) (bet $110 to win $100)
MONEY LINE:
Texas Tech (-320) (bet $320 to win $100)
Iowa State (+255) (bet $100 to win $255)
TEAM RECORDS:
RED RAIDER BETTING STATS AND TRENDS
• Texas Tech is 10-7 against the spread this season.
• In games they were favored in by 7.5 points or more, the Red Raiders are 6-4 against the spread.
• Texas Tech games have gone OVER the total only seven times in 17 games this season.
• The average total for Red Raider games this season has been 132.4 points, which is 7.4 points more than the 125-point total for this game.
• Texas Tech games have gone OVER the 125-point total 12 times this season.
• The total has gone UNDER in eight of the Red Raiders last ten games.
• Texas Tech averages 73.8 points per game, 14.5 more than the 59.3 points Iowa State allows.
• The Red Raiders are 8-5 against the spread and 12-1 straight up when scoring more than 59.3 points.
• Texas Tech is shooting 47.6 percent from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 40.1 percent shooting the Cyclones have allowed their opponents.
• The Red Raiders are 8-4 against the spread and 12-0 overall when they shoot better than 40.1 percent from the field.
• Texas Tech is 13-0 straight up in their last 13 home games.
CYCLONES BETTING STATS AND TRENDS
• Iowa State is 11-6 against the spread this season.
• The Cyclones are 0-6 against the spread in their last six games against Texas Tech.
• Iowa State has hit the OVER seven times in 17 games.
• The Cyclones have played in 14 games this season that have featured more than 125 points scored.
• The total has gone OVER in four of Iowa State's last six games.
• The average total points scored in Cyclone games (130.2) is 5.2 points higher than the 125-point total for this matchup.
• Iowa State is averaging 70.9 points per game, 12.3 more than the 58.6 points Texas Tech gives up.
• When the Cyclones score more than 58.6 points, they are 11-4 against the spread and 12-3 straight up.
• Iowa State is shooting 45.7 percent from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points higher than the 37.8 percent shooting Red Raider opponents have averaged.
• The Cyclones are 11-3 against the spread and 11-3 straight up in games where they shoot above 37.8 percent from the field.
• Iowa State is 1-19 straight up in their last 20 road games.
TEXAS TECH AND IOWA STATE STATISTICS AND RANKINGS
THE HEAD-TO-HEAD MATCHUP
THE RED RAIDERS WILL COVER IF…
They can make eight or more threes in this game. Texas Tech has struggled shooting from deep as of late and while you don’t want to overcommit to shooting the three-pointer, you still need to stretch the Cyclones defense by taking and making the occasional three. The Red Raiders are 8-0 this season with an average margin of victory of 30.75 points when they make 8 threes or more in a game. Iowa State has excelled this season at defending the three-point line, and they’re currently ranked 8th in three-point percentage defense. Teams are converting only 27.1 percent of their attempts from deep against the Cyclones. Texas Tech hit a season low 3 three-pointers in round one against Iowa State and posted a season low 47 points as a result. The Red Raiders getting hot from behind the arc will go a long way towards helping them cover the 7.5 point spread on Tuesday night.
THE CYCLONES WILL COVER IF…
They can hold the Red Raiders to less than 40 percent shooting. In five games this season, Texas Tech is 1-4 straight up and 2-3 against the spread when they shoot less than 40 percent from the field. The Red Raiders were a combined 36.9 percent from the field and averaged 55.6 points over those five contests. Iowa State has held their opponents to less than 40 percent shooting seven times in 17 games, and they’re 7-0 straight up and 6-1 against the spread when doing so. Their only loss against the spread came against Texas Tech in the first matchup. The Cyclones held the Red Raiders to 47 points in that game but managed to score only 51 themselves. The Cyclones will need better offensive output in this matchup, but their ability to cover the spread will hinge upon another strong defensive performance against Texas Tech.