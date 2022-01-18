Behind the Lines: Red Raiders favored in round two against the Cyclones

• Texas Tech is 10-7 against the spread this season.

• In games they were favored in by 7.5 points or more, the Red Raiders are 6-4 against the spread.

• Texas Tech games have gone OVER the total only seven times in 17 games this season.

• The average total for Red Raider games this season has been 132.4 points, which is 7.4 points more than the 125-point total for this game.

• Texas Tech games have gone OVER the 125-point total 12 times this season.

• The total has gone UNDER in eight of the Red Raiders last ten games.

• Texas Tech averages 73.8 points per game, 14.5 more than the 59.3 points Iowa State allows.

• The Red Raiders are 8-5 against the spread and 12-1 straight up when scoring more than 59.3 points.

• Texas Tech is shooting 47.6 percent from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 40.1 percent shooting the Cyclones have allowed their opponents.

• The Red Raiders are 8-4 against the spread and 12-0 overall when they shoot better than 40.1 percent from the field.

• Texas Tech is 13-0 straight up in their last 13 home games.