Behind the Lines: Red Raiders favored in fourth consecutive game
ODDS, SPREAD, & LINES - PROVIDED BY FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK:
AGAINST THE SPREAD (ATS):
Texas Tech -9, (-102) (bet $102 to win $100)
West Virginia +9, (-120) (bet $120 to win $100)
OVER/UNDER (O/U): 128.5
Over: (-110) (bet $110 to win $100)
Under: (-110) (bet $110 to win $100)
MONEY LINE:
Texas Tech (-400) (bet $400 to win $100)
West Virginia (+310) (bet $100 to win $310)
TEAM RECORDS
RED RAIDER BETTING STATS AND TRENDS
• Texas Tech is 11-7 against the spread this season.
• In games they were favored in by 9 points or more, the Red Raiders are 5-4 against the spread.
• Texas Tech games have gone OVER the total eight times in 18 games this season.
• The average total for Texas Tech games this season has been 132.4 points, 3.9 more than the 128.5-point total for this game.
• Red Raider games have gone OVER the 128.5-point total 11 times this season.
• The total has gone UNDER in eight of the Red Raider's last 11 games.
• Texas Tech averages 73.7 points per game, 10.1 more than the 63.6 points the Mountaineers allow.
• The Red Raiders are 9-5 against the spread and 13-1 straight up when scoring more than 63.6 points.
• Texas Tech is shooting 47.4 percent from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 42.6 percent shooting West Virginia has allowed their opponents.
• The Red Raiders are 9-4 against the spread and 13-0 straight up when they shoot better than 42.6 percent from the field.
• Texas Tech is 14-0 straight up in their last 14 home games.
MOUNTAINEERS BETTING STATS AND TRENDS
• West Virginia is 8-9 against the spread this season.
• The Mountaineers are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games against Texas Tech.
• WVU is 0-2 against the spread when they are at least 9-point underdogs.
• The Mountaineers have hit the OVER eight times in 17 games.
• The average total points scored in West Virginia games (132.5) is four points higher than the 128.5-point total for this matchup.
• The Mountaineers have played in 11 games this season that have featured more than 128.5 points scored.
• The total has gone OVER in four of West Virginia’s last five games.
• WVU is averaging 68.9 points per game, 10.2 more than the 58.7 points Texas Tech gives up.
• When the Mountaineers score more than 58.7 points, they are 7-9 against the spread and 12-4 straight up.
• West Virginia is shooting 42.7 percent from the field this season, five percentage points higher than the 37.7 percent shooting Red Raider opponents have averaged.
• The Mountaineers are 7-8 against the spread and 12-3 straight up in games where they shoot above 37.7 percent from the field.
• WVU is 7-2 straight up in their last nine road games.
TEXAS TECH AND WEST VIRGINIA STATISTICS AND RANKINGS
THE HEAD-TO-HEAD MATCHUP
THE RED RAIDERS WILL COVER IF…
If they can score 74 points or more in this game. In the Mountaineers four losses this season, they’re allowing 79.5 points per game and teams have shot a combined 48.2 percent from the field. West Virginia has lost by an average deficit of 17.75 points in those four games. Texas Tech is averaging 72.5 points in their four Big 12 wins and have won by an average of 11 points. The Red Raiders are allowing only 59.8 points in their six Big 12 games this season, so a strong offensive performance would go a long way towards helping them cover the spread.
THE MOUNTAINEERS WILL COVER IF…
If they can hold Texas Tech to less than 38.5 percent from the field or fewer than 55 points scored. The recipe for defeating the Red Raiders starts on the defensive end. In Texas Tech’s four losses this season, they’re shooting a combined 38.5 percent from the field and averaging only 55.25 points. The Red Raiders have scored 55 points or less three times this year, and they're 0-3 in those games. Scoring on Texas Tech is no easy matter, so keeping the Red Raider offense in check will be crucial for West Virginia to cover the spread.