Behind the Lines: Red Raiders favored in fourth consecutive game

• Texas Tech is 11-7 against the spread this season.

• In games they were favored in by 9 points or more, the Red Raiders are 5-4 against the spread.

• Texas Tech games have gone OVER the total eight times in 18 games this season.

• The average total for Texas Tech games this season has been 132.4 points, 3.9 more than the 128.5-point total for this game.

• Red Raider games have gone OVER the 128.5-point total 11 times this season.

• The total has gone UNDER in eight of the Red Raider's last 11 games.

• Texas Tech averages 73.7 points per game, 10.1 more than the 63.6 points the Mountaineers allow.

• The Red Raiders are 9-5 against the spread and 13-1 straight up when scoring more than 63.6 points.

• Texas Tech is shooting 47.4 percent from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 42.6 percent shooting West Virginia has allowed their opponents.

• The Red Raiders are 9-4 against the spread and 13-0 straight up when they shoot better than 42.6 percent from the field.

• Texas Tech is 14-0 straight up in their last 14 home games.