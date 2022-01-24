Behind the Lines: Jayhawks favored in home rematch

• Texas Tech is 12-7 against the spread this season.

• The Red Raiders are 2-1 against the spread when they’re at least 6.5-point underdogs.

• Texas Tech is 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games.

• Red Raider games have gone OVER the total nine times in 19 games this season.

• The average total for Texas Tech games this season has been 133 points, which is 7 points less than the 140-point total for this game.

• Red Raider games have gone OVER the 140-point total only six times this season.

• Texas Tech averages 73.9 points per game, 7.2 more than the 66.7 points the Jayhawks allow.

• The Red Raiders are 10-5 against the spread and 14-1 straight up when scoring more than 66.7 points.

• Texas Tech is shooting 47.0 percent from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 42.2 percent shooting Kansas has allowed their opponents.

• The Red Raiders are 9-4 against the spread and 13-0 straight up when they shoot better than 42.2 percent from the field.

• Texas Tech is 1-16 straight up in their last 17 games in Lawrence.