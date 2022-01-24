Behind the Lines: Jayhawks favored in home rematch
ODDS, SPREAD, & LINES - PROVIDED BY FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK:
AGAINST THE SPREAD (ATS):
Texas Tech +6.5, (+100) (bet $100 to win $100)
Kansas -6.5, (-122) (bet $122 to win $100)
OVER/UNDER (O/U): 140
Over: (-102) (bet $102 to win $100)
Under: (-120) (bet $120 to win $100)
MONEY LINE:
Texas Tech (+250) (bet $100 to win $250)
Kansas (-315) (bet $315 to win $100)
TEAM RECORDS:
RED RAIDER BETTING STATS AND TRENDS
• Texas Tech is 12-7 against the spread this season.
• The Red Raiders are 2-1 against the spread when they’re at least 6.5-point underdogs.
• Texas Tech is 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games.
• Red Raider games have gone OVER the total nine times in 19 games this season.
• The average total for Texas Tech games this season has been 133 points, which is 7 points less than the 140-point total for this game.
• Red Raider games have gone OVER the 140-point total only six times this season.
• Texas Tech averages 73.9 points per game, 7.2 more than the 66.7 points the Jayhawks allow.
• The Red Raiders are 10-5 against the spread and 14-1 straight up when scoring more than 66.7 points.
• Texas Tech is shooting 47.0 percent from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 42.2 percent shooting Kansas has allowed their opponents.
• The Red Raiders are 9-4 against the spread and 13-0 straight up when they shoot better than 42.2 percent from the field.
• Texas Tech is 1-16 straight up in their last 17 games in Lawrence.
JAYHAWKS BETTING STATS AND TRENDS
• Kansas is 8-10 against the spread this season.
• In games they were favored in by 6.5 points or more, the Jayhawks are 7-7 against the spread.
• Kansas is 1-4 against the spread over their last five games.
• The Jayhawks have hit the OVER 11 times in 18 games.
• The average total points scored in Kansas games (147.5) is 7.5 points higher than the 140-point total for this matchup.
• The Jayhawks have played in 13 games this season that have featured more than 140 points scored.
• The total has gone OVER in 8 of Kansas' last 11 games against the Red Raiders.
• The Jayhawks are averaging 80.8 points per game, 21.7 more than the 59.1 points Texas Tech gives up.
• Kansas has averaged 72.1 points per game in their six Big 12 Conference games.
• The Jayhawks are shooting 49.7 percent from the field this season, 11.9 percentage points higher than the 37.8 percent shooting Red Raider opponents have averaged.
• Kansas is shooting a combined 45.7 percent from the field in conference play.
TEXAS TECH AND KANSAS STATISTICS AND RANKINGS
THE HEAD-TO-HEAD MATCHUP
THE RED RAIDERS WILL COVER IF…
They can score 69 points or more. Shockingly enough, the highest scoring total the Red Raiders have allowed to an opponent this season was when North Florida scored 74 points on opening night. Let’s just say hypothetically that Texas Tech has their worst defensive performance of the season tonight, and Kansas scores 75 points as a result. The Red Raiders would need to score only 69 points to cover the 6.5-point spread. Banking on Texas Tech to have an off night on the defensive end hasn’t been a smart bet this season. The Red Raiders have averaged 66.5 points per game in Big 12 play. If they can muster at least 69 points on offense, then Texas Tech should be able to cover the spread based off the strength of their defense.
THE JAYHAWKS WILL COVER IF…
They can force 18 turnovers or more. The Red Raiders are 0-3 against the spread and 1-2 straight up this season when they turn the ball over at least 18 times in a game. In Texas Tech’s four losses they’re averaging a combined 15.75 turnovers. There’s been a direct correlation this season between the Red Raiders turning the ball over and the offense struggling to produce. Kansas hasn’t been great on the defensive end, but they’re still a top 100 team when it comes to forcing turnovers. With Texas Tech’s defense being what it is, the Jayhawks must be opportunistic and create takeaways on the defensive end to keep their point total down. Having success on defense will be crucial for Kansas to cover the 6.5-point spread.