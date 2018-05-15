Red Raider basketball is looking to build off its huge, program-changing run to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament this spring, and a huge piece to that puzzle fell in place on Monday afternoon when South Dakota grad transfer guard Matt Mooney committed to Texas Tech.

Mooney -who averaged 18 points per game and made 21 more threes than any Red Raider last season - visited Lubbock two weeks back and had intended on making a decision soon after.

However, the prolific scorer found himself delaying the decision as he continued to weigh his three finalists: Creighton, Northwestern, and Texas Tech.

But on Monday, Mooney knew he wanted to head to Lubbock for his senior season, and he was excited to let the world know.

"It was just a huge weight off my shoulders. It's something that I've obviously been struggling with for a while, going back and forth for a month or so now. Then before that, I was going back and forth between staying at USD or not. Now I've got a new home, and I'm just really excited and ready to get to work and get out to Lubbock. I've already been working, but I'm just ready to get out to Lubbock and get started with the guys."

So, why Texas Tech? Why did he want to become a Red Raider?

"I just love Coach Beard and his staff, and I just feel like it's the best spot for me to achieve my dreams, to win, and to play with a good group of guys and have a good last year of my college career."

And while it took him some time to come to his conclusion that Texas Tech was the right fit and final destination, Mooney had a moment on his visit where could feel that West Texas was going to be home.

"The moment it probably clicked on my visit was after seeing everything they had to offer and hearing Coach Beard's plan for me, how much those guys believe in me, and that's why I originally chose South Dakota. You go somewhere because of the coaching staff usually, and at South Dakota, Coach Smith and those guys really believed in me, and I knew they would be invested in me, and I was able to play well there. I got the same feeling from Coach Beard and his staff. They believe in me, they have a plan for me, and they're putting together something special. They've got some really good players coming back, have some really good guys coming in, and I haven't played in the NCAA Tournament yet, and that's something I want to play in, and I want to win."

The plan that Beard laid out for Mooney was a simple one: Bring your talents, help us replace what we lost from last year's team, get your hands on the basketball, and get to work.

"He didn't guarantee me anything. I've got to come in and work and compete, and I know they've got really good players. But, he just sees me playing a really big role, having the ball in my hands, making plays, bringing my toughness and competitiveness, and hopefully my shot making ability. Obviously they lost some key pieces from last year's team, so there are some holes to fill and some opportunity."

Something else that appealed to Mooney was Tech's motion-offense. He loves the pro-flavor that Beard and the staff have put on it. But this wasn't just a decision that had to do with the offense. Mooney heard nothing but good things about Beard throughout the process.

"I really like the way they play. I think it's going to be good for me because they do just know how to play kind of an NBA style. Coach Beard has won everywhere he's been. Throughout the process, with everybody I was talking to, with all the schools, everyone always said, 'That guy is a really good coach. He's a really good coach.' He's going to demand a lot out of his guys and get them to play their tails off, but that's something that I need I think."

When Mooney was in town for his visit, he obviously got to spend quite a bit of time around the current crop of Red Raiders he'll be playing with next season. The way those players carry themselves was something that really jumped out to the veteran guard.

"I've been playing mid-major basketball, and I watch Texas Tech, watch the Big 12, watch these guys on TV, and what stuck out to me is that there weren't a whole lot of egos. They were just down to earth guys. They were just humble and hard-working guys. That's the kind of culture he's created there. It's just an unselfish culture, and that's the kind of culture I want to be around."

On his visit, Mooney was able to hang out with the likes of senior forward Norense Odiase, senior guard Brandone Francis, and sophomore guards Davide Moretti and Jarrett Culver. Culver is the team's leading returning scorer, and Mooney is eager to get on the floor with him.

"Really excited to play with Jarrett. From the little time I was there, I saw him in the gym all day every day, and he's really working to get better and build off last year. He's got a lot of NBA looks already, and he's a talented player, so I'm really excited to play with him. He'll push me to be better, and it'll be fun to play with a guy like him. The rest of their guys are going to be fun to play with too."

But Mooney isn't the only grad transfer headed to Lubbock this season, as St John's big man and shot blocker Tariq Owens will be a Red Raider, too. The duo have already touched base, and they bonded a bit on heading to Lubbock with similar stories.

"I've talked to Tariq. He actually called me last week, and we had really good conversation. We've been texting back and forth a little bit. He told me congratulations. He actually had a situation similar to me where it come down to Maryland and Texas Tech, and he's from Maryland, and I'm from the Chicago area with Northwestern, so it was really hard to pass up on going home, and I love the staff and the guys. But, I felt like Tech was the right fit, and Tariq did as well. It was good talking to him, and we've already started to develop a relationship."

In addition, Norense Odiase will be a fifth year senior for the Red Raiders, so Mooney is glad he'll get to play with some other seasoned vets.

"That's actually big for me, because most of the time you win with seniors, with upperclassmen and a mix of talented younger guys. Being a fifth year guy, it's nice to have older guys on the team, just mature guys who have been around the block. With that said, I still want to hopefully come in and have a leadership role on this team and be a really good leader for these guys. But, it is still nice to be around some guys who have kind of done what you've done in a couple of years."

But now, the decision is in the books, and it's time to get to work. Mooney's already hit the ground running, and he can't wait until he heads to West Texas this summer.

"I'm pumped. I can't stop thinking about it. I'm getting in three workouts a day right now, taking care of my body, just trying to do everything I can to help this team win."