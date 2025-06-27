Atascocita athlete Isaiah “Rocket” Rasheed earns Texas Tech offer

Texas Tech football had a successful June, hosting hundreds of recruits on campus for visits + camps and offering dozens more.

One prospect who made the trip to Lubbock and put on a show was Atascocita athlete Isaiah “Rocket” Rasheed.

Rasheed entered Texas Tech's camp holding two offers to his name - from Arizona and UNLV - and after a standout performance earned his third offer, including first from an in-state program.

Rasheed, who plays quarterback in high school, competed as a wide receiver which is where the Red Raiders offered him. Along with performing well in drills, Rasheed also broad jumped over 11 feet and ran a 4.47 40 yard dash while in Lubbock.

Following the camp RedRaiderSports caught up with Rasheed to discuss his interest in the Red Raider program, his connection with the coaching staff and more.

What you need to know...

... Texas Tech was Rasheed's third overall offer but first from an in-state program

... As a sophomore Rasheed completed 42-of-68 passes for 513 passing yards and 6 passing touchdowns. He also took 29 carries for 374 rushing yards and 3 rushing touchdowns. Stats per his MaxPreps profile

... On the track, Rasheed set a personal record in the Long Jump this spring with a jump of 22 feet, 9.25 inches. He also recorded a Triple Jump of 48 feet, 4.25 inches.

... Texas Tech signed wide receiver Quan Shorts out of Atascocita as part of the 2015 class

How Texas Tech got involved in his recruitment: "So they've came by my school a few times to talk to Cardae Mack because they were recruiting him heavily earlier in the year and last year, so I ran into them a couple of times, but I wouldn't say I really had a relationship with Texas Tech until a few weeks before the camp. But the first coach that reached out to me was coach (Brian) Nance, the Director of Player Personnel. He reached out to me, and they basically invited me out to their camp. And you know, it sounded like a great idea. So me and my family, we went out there to Lubbock. And we formed great relationships with the coaches, Coach McGuire, Coach Johnson, Coach Nance, everyone. I think we have a great relationship. I mean me and coach McGuire, we often text and talk on the phone. So I would say our relationship is pretty good right now."