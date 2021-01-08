RedRaiderSports - Around the Big 12: Players leaving or returning for an extra season?

Around the Big 12: Players leaving or returning for an extra season?
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA has announced that the 2020 season will not count towards eligibility for football and several other collegiate sports.
Texas Tech has previously announced that nine seniors are expected to return for the 2021 season.
Those nine are as follows...
- Slot receiver McLane Mannix
- Tight end Travis Koontz
- Offensive tackle Josh Burger
- Linebackers Colin Schooler, Riko Jeffers, Jacob Morgenstern
- Defensive backs DaMarcus Fields, Eric Monroe and Seth Collins
Seniors declaring for the NFL Draft include T.J. Vasher, Thomas Leggett, Zech McPhearson and Eli Howard, as well as junior Jack Anderson.
Guys such as Ja'Marcus Ingram, KeSean Carter, Alex Hogan and Xavier Benson, among others, have entered the transfer portal.
Today we take a look at players who intend to return vs. declare for the next level around the Big 12. This is not the complete list, as several players have yet to make announcements one way or another.
All snap counts are per PFF.
BAYLOR
Seniors returning: DB Raleigh Texada, LB Terrel Bernard, RB Trestan Ebner, OL Xavier Newman-Johnson, WR Jared Atkinson
Seniors declaring for NFL Draft: DE William Bradley-King, OL Jake Burton
- Bradley-King was fourth on defense, playing 527 snaps
- Burton was second on Baylor's offense, playing 586 snaps
Seniors transferring: QB Charlie Brewer, RB John Lovett
- Brewer led Baylor's offense with 625 snaps on the season
- Lovett played 168 snaps on offense
IOWA STATE
Seniors returning: TE Chase Allen, OL Sean Foster, DL Eyioma Uwazurike
Seniors declaring for NFL Draft: DE Jaquan Bailey, TE Dylan Soehner, DB Lawrence White, RB Kene Nwangwu
- Jaquan Bailey led the Cyclone defensive line in snaps with 540
- Soehner was Iowa State's third tight end but still played plenty, racking up 495 snaps this season on offense
- White was fifth on defense in snaps played with 677
- Nwangwu played 130 snaps on offense and another 54 on special teams
Seniors transferring: DL Joshua Bailey, DB Arnold Azunna
- Joshua Bailey played 196 snaps on defense this season
- Azunna played 221 snaps on defense this season
KANSAS
Seniors returning: LB Kyron Johnson, DL Sam Burt
Seniors declaring for NFL Draft:
Seniors transferring: WR Andrew Parchment, WR Stephon Robinson Jr, DB Kyle Mayberry, LB Denzel Feaster, OL Api Mane, P Kyle Thompson, WR Ezra Naylor II, TE James Sosinski, OL Antoine Frazier, DB Julian Chandler, DB Elijah Jones
- Parchment was fourth on offense, playing 497 snaps
- Robinson Jr. played only 21 snaps on offense
- Mayberry played 295 snaps on defense
- Feaster played 218 snaps on defense
- Mane was sixth on offense, playing 388 snaps
- Thompson punted 27 times for the Jayhawks this season
- Naylor II played 183 snaps on offense
- Sosinski played only 19 snaps on offense
- Jones was eighth on defense, playing 375 snaps
KANSAS STATE
Seniors returning: QB Skylar Thompson, DE Boom Massie, DB Jahron McPherson
Seniors declaring for NFL Draft: TE Briley Moore, LB Elijah Sullivan, RB Harry Trotter, DB A.J. Parker, DB Kiondre Thomas, K Blake Lynch, LB Justin Hughes
- Moore played the second most snaps on offense among all "skill guys", with 387
- Sullivan played the third most snaps among linebackers, with 358
- Trotter was the second back and played 241 snaps on offense
- Parker was third on defense in snaps with 488
- Thomas played in eight games and 353 snaps
- Lynch played 54 snaps on special teams for KSU
- Hughes led all K-State linebackers with 380 snaps played on defense
Seniors transferring: WR Wykeen Gill
- Gill played 48 snaps on offense in his two games of action
OKLAHOMA
Seniors returning: LB Caleb Kelly
Seniors declaring for NFL Draft: DB Tre Brown, RB Rhamondre Stevenson
- Brown was third on OU's defense in snaps with 502 on the season
- Stevenson played 260 snaps on offense, splitting time with several other backs
Seniors transferring: DE Jon-Michael Terry
- Terry was a key rotation player, playing 331 snaps on the season
OKLAHOMA STATE
Seniors returning: LB Malcolm Rodriguez, OL Josh Sills
Seniors declaring for NFL Draft: DB Rodarius Williams, WR Dillon Stoner, OL Teven Jenkins, WR Tylan Wallace, LB Calvin Bundage
- Williams was seventh on defense with 479 snaps played
- Stoner was OSU's third wideout, playing 512 snaps on the year
- Jenkins played in seven games and 448 snaps
- Wallace led all OSU skill position players with 597 snaps on offense
- Bundage played 212 snaps on defense
Seniors transferring: WR Landon Wolf
- Wolf was OSU's fifth wideout, playing 240 snaps on offense
TEXAS
Seniors returning: WR Brenden Schooler, TE Cade Brewer, OL Denzel Okafor, OL Tope Imade,
Seniors declaring for NFL Draft: DB Chris Brown, DL Ta’Quon Graham, QB Sam Ehlinger
- Brown played 486 snaps for Texas at safety
- Graham was Texas' best defender, per PFF, and played 454 snaps
- Ehlinger started all 10 games, playing 685 snaps on the year
Seniors transferring:
TCU
Seniors returning:
Seniors declaring for NFL Draft: LB Garret Wallow, TE Artayvious Lynn
- Wallow was TCU's third leading snap getter on defense, playing 670 on the year
- Lynn was a backup tight end, playing 111 snaps in his six games
Seniors transferring:
WEST VIRGINIA
Seniors returning: DB Alonzo Addae, DB Scott Young, K Evan Staley
Seniors declaring for NFL Draft: DL Darius Stills, LB Tony Fields, WR TJ Simmons, OL Chase Behrndt, OL Mike Brown, LB Dylan Tonkery , DB Dante Bonamico
- Stills led all WVU defensive lineman with 540 snaps played
- Fields led all WVU linebackers in snaps played with 488
- Simmons was WVU's fifth receiver, playing 262 snaps on the year
- Behrndt was fourth on offense in snaps with 674
- Brown led WVU's offense in snaps with 712
- Tonkery was 11th on defense with 294 snaps played
- Bonamico played 28 snaps on defense
Seniors transferring: QB Austin Kendall, RB Lorenzo Dorr, LB Charlie Benton
- Kendall was the backup quarterback and played 55 snaps on the season
- Dorr played only 5 snaps on the year
- Benton played 9 snaps on defense