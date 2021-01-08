RedRaiderSports - Around the Big 12: Players leaving or returning for an extra season?

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA has announced that the 2020 season will not count towards eligibility for football and several other collegiate sports.

Texas Tech has previously announced that nine seniors are expected to return for the 2021 season.

Those nine are as follows...

- Slot receiver McLane Mannix

- Tight end Travis Koontz

- Offensive tackle Josh Burger

- Linebackers Colin Schooler, Riko Jeffers, Jacob Morgenstern

- Defensive backs DaMarcus Fields, Eric Monroe and Seth Collins

Seniors declaring for the NFL Draft include T.J. Vasher, Thomas Leggett, Zech McPhearson and Eli Howard, as well as junior Jack Anderson.

Guys such as Ja'Marcus Ingram, KeSean Carter, Alex Hogan and Xavier Benson, among others, have entered the transfer portal.

Today we take a look at players who intend to return vs. declare for the next level around the Big 12. This is not the complete list, as several players have yet to make announcements one way or another.

All snap counts are per PFF.