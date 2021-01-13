RedRaiderSports - Around the Big 12: By The Numbers

The 2020-2021 Big 12 season is underway, and through the first quarter of league play Texas Tech sits at 10-3 (3-2 Big 12). Texas Tech looks to continue a two-game winning streak when they visit #4 Texas on Wednesday. Let's take a look at the Big 12 by the numbers this season.

The Big 12 currently has five teams in the Top 25 (Baylor, Kansas, Texas, Texas Tech, West Virginia).

The Big 12 has four teams who rank among the Top 30 hardest schedules (Kansas, Texas, Oklahoma, West Virginia).

The Big 12 has five teams in the Top 15 of KenPom's rankings (Baylor, Kansas, Texas, Texas Tech, West Virginia).



