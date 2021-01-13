RedRaiderSports - Around the Big 12: By The Numbers

Around the Big 12: By The Numbers
The 2020-2021 Big 12 season is underway, and through the first quarter of league play Texas Tech sits at 10-3 (3-2 Big 12). Texas Tech looks to continue a two-game winning streak when they visit #4 Texas on Wednesday. Let's take a look at the Big 12 by the numbers this season.
The Big 12 currently has five teams in the Top 25 (Baylor, Kansas, Texas, Texas Tech, West Virginia).
The Big 12 has four teams who rank among the Top 30 hardest schedules (Kansas, Texas, Oklahoma, West Virginia).
The Big 12 has five teams in the Top 15 of KenPom's rankings (Baylor, Kansas, Texas, Texas Tech, West Virginia).
|Team
|W-L
|Conference W-L
|Streak
|
2 Baylor
|
11-0
|
4-0
|
W11
|
4 Texas
|
10-1
|
4-0
|
W6
|
6 Kansas
|
10-2
|
4-1
|
W2
|
15 Texas Tech
|
10-3
|
3-2
|
W2
|
Oklahoma
|
6-4
|
2-3
|
L2
|
TCU
|
9-4
|
2-3
|
L2
|
13 West Virginia
|
9-4
|
2-3
|
L1
|
Oklahoma State
|
8-3
|
2-3
|
W1
|
Kansas State
|
5-8
|
1-4
|
L3
|
Iowa State
|
2-7
|
0-5
|
L3
Big 12 Individual Leaders:
PPG Leaders:
1. RJ Nembhard (TCU) 17.8 PPG
2. Cade Cunningham (OSU) 17.8 PPG
3. Jared Butler (BU) 16.4 PPG
4. Austin Reaves (OU) 16.3 PPG
5. MaCio Teague (BU) 15.6 PPG
Rebounds Leaders:
1. Derek Culver (WVU) 10.8 RPG
2. Kevin Samuel (TCU) 9.5 RPG
T3. Isaac Likekele (OSU) 8.1 RPG
T3. Jalen Wilson (KU) 8.1 RPG
5. Greg Brown (UT) 7.9 RPG
FG % Leaders:
1. Kevin Samuel (TCU) .644%
2. Kai Jones (UT) .627%
3. Jonathan Tchamwa-Tchatchoua (BU) .625%
4. Marcus Santos-Silva (TTU) .610%
5. Isaac Likekele (OSU) .598%
3-Point % Leaders:
1. Matthew Mayer (BU) .478%
2. LJ Cryer (BU) .452%
3. Umoja Gibson (OU) .442%
4. Adam Flagler (BU) .439%
5. Miles McBride (WVU) .432%
Big 12 Team Leaders:
PPG Leaders:
1. Baylor 89.0 PPG
2. Oklahoma 77.4 PPG
3. Oklahoma State 77.3 PPG
4. Kansas 76.9 PPG
5. Texas 75.6 PPG
6. Texas Tech 75.5 PPG
7. West Virginia 74.9 PPG
8. TCU 69.4 PPG
9. Iowa State 68.4 PPG
10. Kansas State 65.4 PPG
Field Goal %:
1.Baylor .509%
2. Iowa State .466%
3. TCU .459%
4. Oklahoma State .458%
5. Texas .450%
6. Texas Tech .447%
7. Oklahoma .446%
8. Kansas .442%
9. Kansas State .434%
10. West Virginia .416%
Free Throw %:
1. Oklahoma .786%
2. Iowa State .750%
3. Texas .724%
4. Kansas .713%
5. Texas Tech .709%
6. Baylor. 708%
7. West Virginia .703%
8. Oklahoma State .684%
9. Kansas State .672%
10. TCU .647%
3-Point %:
1. Baylor .428%
2. Kansas .369%
3. TCU .354%
4. West Virginia .343%
5. Oklahoma .332%
T6. Texas .331%
T6. Texas Tech .331%
8. Iowa State .330%
9. Oklahoma State .316%
10. Kansas State .308%
Points Allowed Per Game:
1. Texas Tech 58.0 OPPG
2. Baylor 61.2 OPPG
3.Texas 63.7 OPPG
4. Kansas 68.0 OPPG
5. TCU 68.1 OPPG
6. West Virginia 69.7 OPPG
7. Kansas State 70.4 OPPG
8. Oklahoma 70.6 OPPG
9. Oklahoma State 70.9 OPPG
10. Iowa State 74.8 OPPG
Current Bracketology Projections:
ESPN's latest Bracketology has 7 Big 12 Teams making the NCAA Tournament:
Baylor (1)
Texas (1)
Kansas (2)
Texas Tech (4)
West Virginia (4)
Oklahoma State (10)
Oklahoma (11)