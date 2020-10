RedRaiderSports - Around The Big 12: 2021 Recruiting

Recruiting has been a hot topic on the board lately. I wanted to take a look at what has been going on with other Big 12 programs. Texas Tech only has 9 commits, but ranks fourth in the conference with a 3.11 average star ranking. Texas Tech currently has the 90th ranked class in the country, and ninth overall in the Big 12. If everything continues as planned, the early signing period will be on December 16th.

Commits This Week

Silas Barr had originally been committed to North Texas, but flipped his commitment to Oklahoma State. He is the second offensive lineman commit in this class for the Cowboys.

Davis was previously committed to UCF, he becomes the sixteenth 2021 commit for the Mountaineers.

Decommits This Week

4-star athlete, Billy Bowman, decommitted from Texas and already has two commitment forecasts to Oklahoma.

Keon Coleman decommitted from Kansas on Tuesday and quickly received offers from Texas and TCU. He holds 31 total offers and was followed by Coach Pehrson on twitter after the announcement.

Big 12 Team Rankings

For this update, I'll take a look at each teams total number of commits, class rank, highest rated commit, and average star ranking.

Oklahoma

Total Commits: 15 Class Rank: 12 Highest Rated Commit: QB Caleb Williams Average Star Ranking: 3.73



Texas

Total Commits: 17 Class Rank: 16 Highest Rated Commit: DE Ja'Tavion Sanders Average Star Ranking: 3.41

Baylor

Total Commits: 19 Class Rank: 33 Highest Rated Commit: QB Kyron Drones Average Star Ranking: 2.84

West Virginia

Total Commits: 16 Class Rank: 38 Highest Rated Commit: RB Jaylen Anderson Average Star Ranking: 3.25

Kansas

Total Commits: 20 Class Rank: 42 Highest Rated Commit: RB Devin Neal Average Star Ranking: 2.9

Kansas State

Total Commits: 17 Class Rank: 48 Highest Rated Commit: QB Jake Rubley Average Star Ranking: 2.94

Iowa State

Total Commits: 17 Class Rank: 55 Highest Rated Commit: DB Winsome Frazier Average Star Ranking: 2.76

Oklahoma State

Total Commits: 15 Class Rank: 55 Highest Rated Commit: DT Aden Kelley Average Star Ranking: 2.93

Texas Tech



Total Commits: 9 Class Rank: 90 Highest Rated Commit: QB Behren Morton Average Star Ranking: 3.11

TCU