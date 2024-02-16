The first of what will become a weekly installment to get you caught up in everything Texas Tech baseball with a look around the Big 12's baseball landscape. The Red Raiders open up in Arlington at the Shriner's Collegiate Showdown at Globe Life Field, facing some hefty competition over the weekend and look to get out on the right foot at an early season MLB park tournament, where they have struggled in year's past. For a deep dive into each position for Texas Tech, find our previous articles on the pitching staff, the infield and the outfield.

First Base - The Weekend Ahead for Texas Tech

No. 21 Texas Tech will face quite the tall task in Arlington this weekend against No. 9 Tennessee on opening night with fellow matchups against Nebraska and Oregon. The Red Raiders schedule is as follows... Friday Feb. 16: v. No. 9 Tennessee (RHP Kyle Robinson v. RHP AJ Russell) 7 p.m. Saturday Feb. 17: v. Nebraska (RHP Zane Petty v. LHP Will Walsh) 3 p.m. Sunday Feb. 18: v. Oregon (RHP Jack Washburn v. TBA) 2:30 p.m. On Friday night, AJ Russell should provide a stout test for the Red Raider lineup, a 2023 Freshman All-American that is coming off a 0.89 ERA campaign in 30.1 innings out of the bullpen. Russell has worked up to 96 mph on his fastball with a strong slider in his young career. On Saturday afternoon, Tech will face left-hander Will Walsh, who is coming off a solid season in 2023, his first as a starter. He held a 4.24 ERA in 51.0 IP, while posting an elite K-BB ratio of 44-8. Texas Tech will spend three more days in Arlington and play two more games at Globe Life Field before returning home to Lubbock for the home opener next weekend. Tuesday Feb. 20: v. UT-Arlington (TBA v. TBA) 6 p.m. Wednesday Feb. 21: v. No. 7 Oregon State (TBA v. TBA) 12 p.m.

Second Base - Big 12 Notable Matchups

The Red Raiders aren't the only interesting matchups over the next week around the Big 12 as each and every team in the conference will open their season this week. Here are some of the most interesting matchups... Friday Baylor - Nebraska 11 a.m. FloSports Oklahoma - Oregon 3 p.m. FloSports BYU - USC 6 p.m. MLB.com Oklahoma State - Sam Houston 6:30 p.m. ESPN+ Texas Tech - Tennessee 7 p.m. FloSports Kansas State - Cal 7 p.m. MLB Network Saturday Baylor - Oregon 11 a.m. FloSports Kansas State - Boston College 1 p.m. MLB.com Oklahoma State - Sam Houston 3 p.m. ESPN+ Texas Tech - Nebraska 3 p.m. FloSports Ohio State - BYU 6 p.m. MLB.com Oklahoma - Tennessee 7 p.m. FloSports Sunday Oklahoma - Nebraska 10:30 a.m. FloSports Oklahoma State - Sam Houston 1 p.m. ESPN+ Texas Tech - Oregon 2:30 p.m. FloSports Baylor - Tennessee 6:30 p.m. FloSports Monday BYU - Grand Canyon 2 p.m. MLB.com Tuesday Texas State - TCU 6 p.m. ESPN+ Texas Tech - UT-Arlington 6 p.m. Oklahoma - Dallas Baptist 6:30 p.m. ESPN+ Kansas State - Arizona State 7:30 p.m. ESPN+ Wednesday Texas Tech - Oregon State 12 p.m. UCF - Miami (FL) 4 p.m. ACCNX

Third Base - Pre-Season Conference Projections & Polls

The Big 12 released it's preseason poll and All-Big 12 teams last week as the season approached. Here is the preseason poll... 1. TCU (11) - 143 2. Texas (2) - 131 3. Oklahoma State - 119 4. Texas Tech - 107 5. Kansas State - 98 T6. Oklahoma - 85 T6. West Virginia - 85 8. Kansas - 67 9. Houston - 56 10. UCF - 45 11. Baylor - 36 T12. BYU - 21 T12. Cincinnati - 21 Here is the All-Big 12 Awards and First Team... Preseason All-Big 12 Team: C: Karson Bowen, TCU IF: Kodey Shojinaga, Kansas IF: Kaelen Culpepper, K-State IF: Anthony Silva, TCU IF: Gavin Kash, Texas Tech* IF: JJ Wetherholt, West Virginia* OF: Bryce Madron, Oklahoma OF: Nolan Schubart, Oklahoma State* OF: Porter Brown, Texas DH: Janson Reeder, Kansas UT: Carson Benge, Oklahoma State SP: Owen Boerema, K-State SP: Kole Klecker, TCU* SP: Payton Tolle, TCU SP: Lebarron Johnson Jr., Texas* RP: Tyson Neighbors, K-State* RP: Ben Abeldt, TCU Preseason Player of the Year: JJ Wetherholt, West Virginia* Preseason Pitcher of the Year: Lebarron Johnson Jr., Texas Preseason Newcomer of the Year: Payton Tolle, TCU Preseason Freshman of the Year: Will Gasparino, Texas

Home - Big 12 Teams in the National Poll