Coming into the weekend on a seven-game win streak, the Red Raiders look towards the Big 12 opener against the Texas Longhorns, a tale of two different teams heading into the weekend. Before we jump into an uber-exciting weekend ahead, let's take a look back at the week that was on the diamond.

First Base: Red Raiders sweep Gardner-Webb, escape New Mexico

Cade McGee homered against Gardner-Webb on Friday.

Texas Tech is now on a seven game winning streak after four more wins over the last week. The Red Raiders swept Gardner-Webb with two tightly contested ball games on Friday and Sunday but an offensive outburst made the Saturday contest non-competitive. On Tuesday, Texas Tech earned its first win in Albuquerque over New Mexico since 2019 after a late inning bases clearing three RBI double from backup catcher Dylan Maxcey, who came off the bench to face a left hander out of the UNM bullpen. Tech's bats continue to swing it at a high level and look to keep the momentum ahead of a massive tilt to open conference play.

Second Base: Travis Sanders' breakthrough & rotation changes

The Red Raider lineup had been pretty steady through the first two weekends of the season but Tech second baseman Travis Sanders has seemingly taken the place of Tracer Lopez over the last week. Starting in three of the last four games, Sanders has gone 5-14 at the plate with five RBIs and two walks after making his first career start for the Red Raiders last Saturday against Gardner-Webb. Against the Bulldogs, the Red Raiders also made a change in the rotation, opting to start true freshman Mac Heuer on Saturday in place of Zane Petty. Heuer tossed five innings of one-run ball while allowing five hits, one walk and striking out one in his first collegiate start while Petty was strong in relief on Tuesday, pumping up to 95 mph in two innings of relief against the Lobos.

Third Base: Red Raiders host Longhorns for final Big 12 clash

The last time Texas Tech hosted the Longhorns in Lubbock, it was the fabled "Kurt Wilson Weekend" where the legendary utility man stole home to walk-off the Longhorns on Friday and hit a grand slam on Saturday for another walk-off.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TVEVBTCBIT01FIFdBTEsgT0ZGIDxicj48YnI+IzE2IFRleGFzIFRl Y2ggYmVhdHMgIzIgVGV4YXMgYWZ0ZXIgS3VydCBXaWxzb24gc3RlYWxzIGhv bWUg8J+krzxicj48YnI+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby90YlVXZmUz aDVoIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vdGJVV2ZlM2g1aDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBGYXJtIFRvIEZhbWUgKEBGYXJtVG9GYW1lXykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9GYXJtVG9GYW1lXy9zdGF0dXMvMTUwNzU1NDM5NDQy MTgwMDk2ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAyNiwgMjAyMjwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

A lot has changed since that weekend, a weekend where Tech's All-American Gavin Kash sat in the other dugout, and even recorded his first collegiate hit that weekend. The same can be said for the Horns' record and state of the program, the last time they came up Highway 84, Texas was ranked No. 2 in the country but this time Texas comes into Lubbock on a four-game losing streak. Texas' weekend at Minute Maid Park was a forgettable one in Austin, dropping games to LSU, Texas State and capsized by blowing an 11-3 lead to Vanderbilt on Sunday. Texas A&M got the better of the Horns, who started Tanner Witt, on Tuesday.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PaCBteSBnb2QuLi4gVGV4YXMgaGFzIGJsb3duIGFuIDExLTMgbGVh ZDxicj48YnI+VmFuZHkgQm95cyBhcmUgc3RpbGwgaW4gYnVzaW5lc3Mg8J+R gPCfkYAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2RMelRxcUU4UEUiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9kTHpUcXFFOFBFPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IDExUG9pbnQ3 IENvbGxlZ2UgQmFzZWJhbGwgKEAxMXBvaW50NykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8xMXBvaW50Ny9zdGF0dXMvMTc2NDM4MDM1OTU0OTE3 Mzg0OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAzLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

It should be a fascinating series this weekend with an excellent pitching matchup expected on Friday night along with two of the most prolific offenses in the conference. Projected Pitching Matchups: Friday: RHP Kyle Robinson (3.14 ERA) v. RHP Lebarron Johnson Jr. (2.25 ERA) Saturday: RHP Mac Heuer (2.61 ERA) v. RHP Charlie Hurley (5.11 ERA) Sunday: RHP Jack Washburn (8.49 ERA) v. RHP Cody Howard (3.29 ERA) Texas Tech will host New Mexico State for a pair during the mid-week after the weekend series with the Longhorns.

Home: Big 12 Opening Weekend Schedule & Standings

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports (Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports)

It's time for the weekly look ahead around the conference as all teams except one start conference play, due to the odd number of teams that participate in baseball.

Big 12 Weekend Series

BYU @ West Virginia: Thursday 2 p.m., Friday 2 p.m., Saturday 12 p.m. (ESPN+) Cincinnati @ Kansas State: Friday 6 p.m., Saturday 5 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. (ESPN+) No. 5 TCU @ Kansas: Friday 6 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. (ESPN+) No. 24 Texas @ No. 17 Texas Tech: Friday 6:30 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. (ESPN+) UCF @ Oklahoma: Friday 6:30 p.m., Saturday 4 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. (ESPN+) Baylor @ Houston: Friday 6:30 p.m., Saturday 6:30 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. (ESPN+) Mercer @ Oklahoma State: Friday 6 p.m., Saturday 6 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

Notable Big 12 Mid-Weeks Day Away Home Time/TV Tuesday Missouri Kansas 6 p.m./ESPN+ Tuesday TCU Dallas Baptist 6:30 p.m./ESPN+ Tuesday Oklahoma State* Oklahoma* 6:30 p.m./ESPN+ Tuesday New Mexico State Texas Tech 6:30 p.m./ESPN+ Tuesday BYU Utah 7 p.m./Pac 12 Network Wednesday New Mexico State Texas Tech 2 p.m./ESPN+ Wednesday Oklahoma UT-Arlington 6 p.m.