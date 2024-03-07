Around the Bases: Tech hosts Texas in the Big 12 opener
Coming into the weekend on a seven-game win streak, the Red Raiders look towards the Big 12 opener against the Texas Longhorns, a tale of two different teams heading into the weekend.
Before we jump into an uber-exciting weekend ahead, let's take a look back at the week that was on the diamond.
First Base: Red Raiders sweep Gardner-Webb, escape New Mexico
Texas Tech is now on a seven game winning streak after four more wins over the last week.
The Red Raiders swept Gardner-Webb with two tightly contested ball games on Friday and Sunday but an offensive outburst made the Saturday contest non-competitive.
On Tuesday, Texas Tech earned its first win in Albuquerque over New Mexico since 2019 after a late inning bases clearing three RBI double from backup catcher Dylan Maxcey, who came off the bench to face a left hander out of the UNM bullpen.
Tech's bats continue to swing it at a high level and look to keep the momentum ahead of a massive tilt to open conference play.
Second Base: Travis Sanders' breakthrough & rotation changes
The Red Raider lineup had been pretty steady through the first two weekends of the season but Tech second baseman Travis Sanders has seemingly taken the place of Tracer Lopez over the last week.
Starting in three of the last four games, Sanders has gone 5-14 at the plate with five RBIs and two walks after making his first career start for the Red Raiders last Saturday against Gardner-Webb.
Against the Bulldogs, the Red Raiders also made a change in the rotation, opting to start true freshman Mac Heuer on Saturday in place of Zane Petty.
Heuer tossed five innings of one-run ball while allowing five hits, one walk and striking out one in his first collegiate start while Petty was strong in relief on Tuesday, pumping up to 95 mph in two innings of relief against the Lobos.
Third Base: Red Raiders host Longhorns for final Big 12 clash
The last time Texas Tech hosted the Longhorns in Lubbock, it was the fabled "Kurt Wilson Weekend" where the legendary utility man stole home to walk-off the Longhorns on Friday and hit a grand slam on Saturday for another walk-off.
A lot has changed since that weekend, a weekend where Tech's All-American Gavin Kash sat in the other dugout, and even recorded his first collegiate hit that weekend.
The same can be said for the Horns' record and state of the program, the last time they came up Highway 84, Texas was ranked No. 2 in the country but this time Texas comes into Lubbock on a four-game losing streak.
Texas' weekend at Minute Maid Park was a forgettable one in Austin, dropping games to LSU, Texas State and capsized by blowing an 11-3 lead to Vanderbilt on Sunday. Texas A&M got the better of the Horns, who started Tanner Witt, on Tuesday.
It should be a fascinating series this weekend with an excellent pitching matchup expected on Friday night along with two of the most prolific offenses in the conference.
Projected Pitching Matchups:
Friday: RHP Kyle Robinson (3.14 ERA) v. RHP Lebarron Johnson Jr. (2.25 ERA)
Saturday: RHP Mac Heuer (2.61 ERA) v. RHP Charlie Hurley (5.11 ERA)
Sunday: RHP Jack Washburn (8.49 ERA) v. RHP Cody Howard (3.29 ERA)
Texas Tech will host New Mexico State for a pair during the mid-week after the weekend series with the Longhorns.
Home: Big 12 Opening Weekend Schedule & Standings
It's time for the weekly look ahead around the conference as all teams except one start conference play, due to the odd number of teams that participate in baseball.
Big 12 Weekend Series
BYU @ West Virginia: Thursday 2 p.m., Friday 2 p.m., Saturday 12 p.m. (ESPN+)
Cincinnati @ Kansas State: Friday 6 p.m., Saturday 5 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. (ESPN+)
No. 5 TCU @ Kansas: Friday 6 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. (ESPN+)
No. 24 Texas @ No. 17 Texas Tech: Friday 6:30 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. (ESPN+)
UCF @ Oklahoma: Friday 6:30 p.m., Saturday 4 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. (ESPN+)
Baylor @ Houston: Friday 6:30 p.m., Saturday 6:30 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. (ESPN+)
Mercer @ Oklahoma State: Friday 6 p.m., Saturday 6 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. (ESPN+)
|Day
|Away
|Home
|Time/TV
|
Tuesday
|
Missouri
|
Kansas
|
6 p.m./ESPN+
|
Tuesday
|
TCU
|
Dallas Baptist
|
6:30 p.m./ESPN+
|
Tuesday
|
Oklahoma State*
|
Oklahoma*
|
6:30 p.m./ESPN+
|
Tuesday
|
New Mexico State
|
Texas Tech
|
6:30 p.m./ESPN+
|
Tuesday
|
BYU
|
Utah
|
7 p.m./Pac 12 Network
|
Wednesday
|
New Mexico State
|
Texas Tech
|
2 p.m./ESPN+
|
Wednesday
|
Oklahoma
|
UT-Arlington
|
6 p.m.
|Rank
|Team
|Overall
|Big 12 Record
|
1
|
TCU
|
13-0
|
0-0
|
2
|
UCF
|
9-1
|
0-0
|
3
|
Texas Tech
|
10-2
|
0-0
|
4
|
Cincinnati
|
9-4
|
0-0
|
5
|
Houston
|
8-4
|
0-0
|
6
|
Kansas
|
7-4
|
0-0
|
7
|
Oklahoma State
|
8-5
|
0-0
|
8
|
Kansas State
|
7-5
|
0-0
|
9
|
Texas
|
7-5
|
0-0
|
10
|
BYU
|
6-5
|
0-0
|
11
|
Oklahoma
|
6-5
|
0-0
|
12
|
West Virginia
|
7-6
|
0-0
|
13
|
Baylor
|
4-8
|
0-0