After a 3-2 start to the season, the Red Raiders are back in Lubbock for the first time in 2024 for a home series against Texas Southern. We're back for another iteration of Around the Bases where we look at the week that was for the Red Raiders, the Big 12 and what's next in the conference baseball slate.

****************************************************************************************** Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum. Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage. Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook. ******************************************************************************************

Advertisement

First Base - Red Raiders 3-2 in Arlington

Damian Bravo seeing in a foul out against Tennessee at Globe Life Field.

Texas Tech finished the weekend with a 3-2 record in five games at Globe Life Field during the Shriners College Showdown during the weekend with mid-week matchups against UT-Arlington and Oregon State. Tech dropped the season opener to No. 9 Tennessee 6-2 on Friday night before Tech defeated Nebraska on Saturday afternoon with a 6-3 win where the Red Raiders rallied for three runs in the ninth to earn their first win of the season.

Tech finished the weekend with an 11-7 win over Oregon on Sunday where Jack Washburn made his return to the field of play after well over a year since his last appearance on a collegiate mound.

Tech closed out the stay in Arlington with two mid-weeks. First a 13-1 Tuesday win over UT-Arlington where Brady Trombello threw four scoreless innings in his collegiate debut, posting a final line of 4 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K. The Red Raiders wrapped up their time at Globe Life Field with a 10-4 loss to No. 7 Oregon State on Wednesday afternoon.

Second Base - Red Raiders back in action for home opener

Zane Petty during his Saturday start against Nebraska.

The Red Raiders are back in Lubbock for the first time this season, ready to take on Texas Southern for the home opening series. The Tigers come into Lubbock with a 2-2 record on the season after spending the weekend in Houston at Minute Maid Park, securing wins over Jackson State and Southern with losses to Prairie View A&M & Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Projected Pitching Matchups Friday 2 p.m.: RHP Kyle Robinson (4.91 ERA) v. RHP Carlos Marquez (0.00 ERA) Saturday 2 p.m.: RHP Zane Petty (9.00 ERA) v. RHP Domenic Martinez (3.60 ERA) Sunday 1 p.m.: RHP Jack Washburn (6.75 ERA) v. RHP Josiah Castro (5.79 ERA) The games will be televised on ESPN+ throughout the weekend.

Third Base - TCU slugs to perfect weekend, Horns & Pokes falter out of gate

Parker Hutyra in the ninth against Nebraska.

TCU hosted Florida Gulf Coast over the weekend and had to slug to wins as FGCU got to what was touted as one of the best pitching staffs in the Big 12 but the Horned Frogs pulled out wins by scores of 10-9. 13-10 and 11-6 over the weekend. The Longhorns fell to San Diego on Saturday in extra innings but took the other two matchups of the weekend. Oklahoma State opened their campaign with a trip to Huntsville against Sam Houston State, a series where the Cowboys dropped the first two of the season to the Bearkats before a commanding win on Sunday to get one back. You can find complete scores from the weekend here.

Home - Week ahead & Big 12 Standings

There are plenty of intriguing matchups in the Big 12 heading into weekend No. 2 of the college baseball season, so let's take a look.

Big 12 Notable Schedule 2/23-2/28 Day Away Team Home Team Time/Location/TV Friday Oklahoma State Michigan 3 p.m./Globe Life Field/FloSports Friday Kansas Texas State 6 p.m./Dell Diamond/D1Baseball Friday UCLA TCU 6:30 p.m./ESPN+ Friday Indiana Baylor 6:30 p.m./ESPN+ Saturday Cincinnati Illinois 11 a.m./Conway, SC Saturday Kansas Washington State 12 p.m./Dell Diamond/D1Baseball Saturday Indiana Baylor 2 p.m./ESPN+ Saturday UCLA TCU 4 p.m./ESPN+ Saturday Oklahoma State Arkansas 7 p.m./Globe Life Field/Flo Sports Sunday Kansas Kentucky 12 p.m./Dell Diamond/D1Baseball Sunday UCLA TCU 1 p.m./ESPN+ Sunday Indiana Baylor 1 p.m./ESPN+ Sunday Cincinnati Coastal Carolina 3 p.m./ESPN+ Sunday Oklahoma State Oregon State 5 p.m./Globe Life Field/FloSports Tuesday UCF FAU 5:30 p.m. Tuesday Washington State TCU 6 p.m./ESPN+ Tuesday Oklahoma State Dallas Baptist 6:30 p.m./ESPN+ Tuesday UTSA Houston 6:30 p.m./ESPN+ Wednesday Arizona TCU 6 p.m./ESPN+

Onto the Big 12 standings in the early stages of the season with just three teams still undefeated early in the season.