The Red Raiders are off to a 6-2 start to the 2024 season after a weekend sweep over Texas Southern. Now, it's time for the weekly look around the Big 12 conference as the Red Raiders are still in town over the weekend.

****************************************************************************************** Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum. Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage. Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook. ******************************************************************************************

Advertisement

First Base - Red Raiders break records in sweep over Texas Southern

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IZSYjMzk7cyB0aGUgcmVhbCBkZWFsISA8YnI+PGJyPkFmdGVyIGhp dHRpbmcgLjQ1OCB3aXRoIHR3byBob21lIHJ1bnMsIDExIFJCSXMgYW5kIDEx IHJ1bnMgc2NvcmVkLCBUSiBoYXMgYmVlbiBuYW1lZCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JpZzEyQ29uZmVyZW5jZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AQmlnMTJDb25mZXJlbmNlPC9hPiBOZXdjb21lciBvZiB0aGUg V2VlayEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1dy ZWNrRW0/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNXcmVj a0VtPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVHBvbXBl eV9Kcj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVHBvbXBleV9KcjwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1V0dHJXbUlFZm8iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9VdHRyV21JRWZvPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRleGFzIFRlY2ggQmFzZWJh bGwgKEBUVFVfQmFzZWJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vVFRVX0Jhc2ViYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzYyMjIxMDA3OTA4MDUzMDU1P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDI2LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Second Base - Tech welcomes in Gardner-Webb for weekend set

Gardner-Webb Athletics

Tech wraps up a six-game homestand this weekend against Gardner-Webb, who comes into Lubbock with a 2-6 record and off a 7-1 loss to South Carolina, a game which they led into the fifth inning before the Gamecocks' bats came alive.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaG9ldmVyIG9uIEdhcmRuZXItV2ViYiB5ZWxsZWQg4oCcZ2V0IGlu dG8gdGhlIGJveCBDYXNhc+KAnSBkZXNlcnZlcyBhIG1heCBmaW5lIGluIGth bmdhcm9vIGNvdXJ0ICA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vbWJxTmg1QkVx YSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL21icU5oNUJFcWE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg MTFQb2ludDcgQ29sbGVnZSBCYXNlYmFsbCAoQDExcG9pbnQ3KSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzExcG9pbnQ3L3N0YXR1cy8xNzYyNjA3 ODA0MDY0MzUwNjk2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDI3 LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The Bulldogs' wins on the season come from a Saturday win on opening weekend against Appalachian State and a Saturday win over Quinnipiac a week later, all on their home field in Boiling Springs, North Carolina. Projected Pitching Matchups: Friday: RHP Kyle Robinson (3.12 ERA) v. RHP Blake Brogdon (9.00 ERA) Saturday: RHP Mac Heuer (3.38 ERA) v. LHP Michael Ciminiello (2.79 ERA) Sunday: RHP Jack Washburn (7.56 ERA) v. RHP Parker Dixon (0.00 ERA) Tech will wrap up the series and head to Albuquerque to take on New Mexico in a one-game mid-week matchup on Tuesday at 2 p.m., a game that will be returned to Lubbock by the Lobos in mid-April. Tech will look to exercise some demons at Santa Ana Star Field after being walked off in back-to-back seasons against the Lobos in Albuquerque after UNM hosts Hofstra, looking to build on it's 5-3 record to open the year.

Third Base - Frogs rolling, Cowboys faltering & notes around the Big 12

TCU's RHP Kole Klecker (TCU Athletics)

A week that saw some high level games around the Big 12 conference, TCU continues to roll along, and have jumped to No. 5 in the latest D1Baseball poll after a weekend sweep over then No. 20 UCLA in Fort Worth. TCU turned around with mid-week wins over two more Pac 12 opponents with a win on Tuesday night over Washington State and a win on Wednesday over Arizona. On the other hand, Oklahoma State continues its slow start to the season despite a solid weekend in Arlington where they picked up a win over Arkansas on Saturday night . The Pokes fell 8-1 on Sunday night against Oregon State and stayed on the road for a mid-week bout with No. 25 Dallas Baptist, getting run-ruled in a 14-4 loss on Tuesday night. Texas keeps rolling over lackluster opponents as Lebarron Johnson Jr. was named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week for throwing eight innings of shutout ball against Cal Poly.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj44ICAyIGhpdCwgU0hVVE9VVCBpbm5pbmdzIGZyb20gTGViYXJyb24g Sm9obnNvbiBKci4g8J+UpfCflKU8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1RleGFzQmFzZWJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRleGFz QmFzZWJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTGVi YXJyb25qcj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATGViYXJyb25qcjwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3RZSFRZMHI5ZmUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS90WUhUWTByOWZlPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEhhcnJpc29uIENvcmRl bGwgRmFudCAoQEZhbnRhdmlvdXM5KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0ZhbnRhdmlvdXM5L3N0YXR1cy8xNzYxNTM0NzAxNzc1MjU3NjA4 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDI0LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Home - Conference Leaders, Week ahead & Big 12 standings

After two weeks in the college baseball season, we take a look at who is leading the conference in some hitting & pitching categories.

Hitting

Hits: Jared Thomas (Texas): 18; Damian Bravo (Texas Tech): 17; Peyton Powell (Texas): 15; TJ Pompey (Texas Tech): 15; John Spikerman (Oklahoma): 15. Doubles: Damian Bravo (Texas Tech): 8; Kevin Bazzell (Texas Tech): 7; Austin Green (Texas Tech): 6, Jared Thomas (Texas): 5; Michael Snyder (Oklahoma): 5. Home Runs: Peyton Powell (Texas): 4; Jalin Flores (Texas): 4; Jake English (Kansas): 4; Logan Sauve (West Virginia): 3; Kodey Shojinaga (Kansas): 3.

Pitching

ERA (Starters): Brian Holiday (Oklahoma State): 0.75; Braden Davis (Oklahoma): 0.82; Antoine Jean (Houston): 0.90; Charlie Hurley (Texas): 0.90; Patrick Steitz (Kansas): 0.93. Strikeouts: Owen Boerema (Kansas State): 24 (13.1 IP); Blake Dean (Kansas State): 17 (8.2 IP); Aiden Major (West Virginia): 16 (11 IP); Nathan Taylor (Cincinnati): 16 (8.1 IP); Braden Davis (Oklahoma): 15 (11 IP). Onto the Big 12 standings and games of note this weekend.

Big 12 Notable Schedule 2/29-3/6 Day Away Team Home Team Time/TV Thursday Gonzaga BYU 4 p.m./ESPN+ Friday Houston Texas State 11 a.m./SCHN/Minute Maid Park Friday TCU USC 2 p.m./FloSports/Globe Life Field Friday Oklahoma Pitt 4 p.m./D1Baseball/Las Vegas Friday Gonzaga BYU 4 p.m./ESPN+ Friday Gardner-Webb Texas Tech 6:30 p.m./ESPN+ Friday Texas LSU 7 p.m./SCHN/Minute Maid Park Saturday Houston Vanderbilt 11 a.m./SCHN/Minute Maid Park Saturday Gardner-Webb Texas Tech 2 p.m./ESPN+ Saturday Texas Texas State 3 p.m./SCHN/Minute Maid Park Saturday Gonzaga BYU 4 p.m./ESPN+ Saturday TCU Arizona State 6 p.m./FloSports/Globe Life Field Saturday Oklahoma Cal 7 p.m./D1Baseball/Las Vegas Sunday Texas Vanderbilt 11 a.m./SCHN/Minute Maid Park Sunday Gardner-Webb Texas Tech 2 p.m./ESPN+ Sunday Oklahoma Ohio State 2 p.m./D1Baseball/Las Vegas Sunday TCU USC 3 p.m./FloSports/Globe Life Field Tuesday Texas Tech New Mexico 3 p.m./Mountain West Network Tuesday Sam Houston Houston 6:30 p.m./ESPN+ Tuesday Dallas Baptist Baylor 6:30 p.m./ESPN+ Tuesday Wichita State Oklahoma 6:30 p.m./ESPN+ Tuesday Texas A&M Texas 6:30 p.m./LHN Tuesday Kansas State Tennessee 6:30 p.m./SECN+ Tuesday BYU UNLV 8 p.m./Mountain West Network Wednesday Kansas State Clemson 3 p.m./ACCNX Wednesday UCF Florida 5 p.m./SECN+