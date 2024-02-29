Around the Bases: Red Raiders roll along with non-con schedule
The Red Raiders are off to a 6-2 start to the 2024 season after a weekend sweep over Texas Southern. Now, it's time for the weekly look around the Big 12 conference as the Red Raiders are still in town over the weekend.
First Base - Red Raiders break records in sweep over Texas Southern
An eventful weekend for the Red Raiders where they put up a school record 32 runs in the Friday night win over Texas Southern at Dan Law Field.
Tech's freshman shortstop TJ Pompey led the charge and was Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after hitting .458 with 11 runs scored and 11 RBIs in the Red Raiders’ impressive week. He posted a 1.830 OPS and had two four-hit games.
Tech would win game two with another 20 runs on Saturday and by a run-rule win to clinch the sweep on Sunday afternoon.
Second Base - Tech welcomes in Gardner-Webb for weekend set
Tech wraps up a six-game homestand this weekend against Gardner-Webb, who comes into Lubbock with a 2-6 record and off a 7-1 loss to South Carolina, a game which they led into the fifth inning before the Gamecocks' bats came alive.
The Bulldogs' wins on the season come from a Saturday win on opening weekend against Appalachian State and a Saturday win over Quinnipiac a week later, all on their home field in Boiling Springs, North Carolina.
Projected Pitching Matchups:
Friday: RHP Kyle Robinson (3.12 ERA) v. RHP Blake Brogdon (9.00 ERA)
Saturday: RHP Mac Heuer (3.38 ERA) v. LHP Michael Ciminiello (2.79 ERA)
Sunday: RHP Jack Washburn (7.56 ERA) v. RHP Parker Dixon (0.00 ERA)
Tech will wrap up the series and head to Albuquerque to take on New Mexico in a one-game mid-week matchup on Tuesday at 2 p.m., a game that will be returned to Lubbock by the Lobos in mid-April.
Tech will look to exercise some demons at Santa Ana Star Field after being walked off in back-to-back seasons against the Lobos in Albuquerque after UNM hosts Hofstra, looking to build on it's 5-3 record to open the year.
Third Base - Frogs rolling, Cowboys faltering & notes around the Big 12
A week that saw some high level games around the Big 12 conference, TCU continues to roll along, and have jumped to No. 5 in the latest D1Baseball poll after a weekend sweep over then No. 20 UCLA in Fort Worth.
TCU turned around with mid-week wins over two more Pac 12 opponents with a win on Tuesday night over Washington State and a win on Wednesday over Arizona.
On the other hand, Oklahoma State continues its slow start to the season despite a solid weekend in Arlington where they picked up a win over Arkansas on Saturday night .
The Pokes fell 8-1 on Sunday night against Oregon State and stayed on the road for a mid-week bout with No. 25 Dallas Baptist, getting run-ruled in a 14-4 loss on Tuesday night.
Texas keeps rolling over lackluster opponents as Lebarron Johnson Jr. was named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week for throwing eight innings of shutout ball against Cal Poly.
Home - Conference Leaders, Week ahead & Big 12 standings
After two weeks in the college baseball season, we take a look at who is leading the conference in some hitting & pitching categories.
Hitting
Hits: Jared Thomas (Texas): 18; Damian Bravo (Texas Tech): 17; Peyton Powell (Texas): 15; TJ Pompey (Texas Tech): 15; John Spikerman (Oklahoma): 15.
Doubles: Damian Bravo (Texas Tech): 8; Kevin Bazzell (Texas Tech): 7; Austin Green (Texas Tech): 6, Jared Thomas (Texas): 5; Michael Snyder (Oklahoma): 5.
Home Runs: Peyton Powell (Texas): 4; Jalin Flores (Texas): 4; Jake English (Kansas): 4; Logan Sauve (West Virginia): 3; Kodey Shojinaga (Kansas): 3.
Pitching
ERA (Starters): Brian Holiday (Oklahoma State): 0.75; Braden Davis (Oklahoma): 0.82; Antoine Jean (Houston): 0.90; Charlie Hurley (Texas): 0.90; Patrick Steitz (Kansas): 0.93.
Strikeouts: Owen Boerema (Kansas State): 24 (13.1 IP); Blake Dean (Kansas State): 17 (8.2 IP); Aiden Major (West Virginia): 16 (11 IP); Nathan Taylor (Cincinnati): 16 (8.1 IP); Braden Davis (Oklahoma): 15 (11 IP).
Onto the Big 12 standings and games of note this weekend.
|Day
|Away Team
|Home Team
|Time/TV
|
Thursday
|
Gonzaga
|
BYU
|
4 p.m./ESPN+
|
Friday
|
Houston
|
Texas State
|
11 a.m./SCHN/Minute Maid Park
|
Friday
|
TCU
|
USC
|
2 p.m./FloSports/Globe Life Field
|
Friday
|
Oklahoma
|
Pitt
|
4 p.m./D1Baseball/Las Vegas
|
Friday
|
Gonzaga
|
BYU
|
4 p.m./ESPN+
|
Friday
|
Gardner-Webb
|
Texas Tech
|
6:30 p.m./ESPN+
|
Friday
|
Texas
|
LSU
|
7 p.m./SCHN/Minute Maid Park
|
Saturday
|
Houston
|
Vanderbilt
|
11 a.m./SCHN/Minute Maid Park
|
Saturday
|
Gardner-Webb
|
Texas Tech
|
2 p.m./ESPN+
|
Saturday
|
Texas
|
Texas State
|
3 p.m./SCHN/Minute Maid Park
|
Saturday
|
Gonzaga
|
BYU
|
4 p.m./ESPN+
|
Saturday
|
TCU
|
Arizona State
|
6 p.m./FloSports/Globe Life Field
|
Saturday
|
Oklahoma
|
Cal
|
7 p.m./D1Baseball/Las Vegas
|
Sunday
|
Texas
|
Vanderbilt
|
11 a.m./SCHN/Minute Maid Park
|
Sunday
|
Gardner-Webb
|
Texas Tech
|
2 p.m./ESPN+
|
Sunday
|
Oklahoma
|
Ohio State
|
2 p.m./D1Baseball/Las Vegas
|
Sunday
|
TCU
|
USC
|
3 p.m./FloSports/Globe Life Field
|
Tuesday
|
Texas Tech
|
New Mexico
|
3 p.m./Mountain West Network
|
Tuesday
|
Sam Houston
|
Houston
|
6:30 p.m./ESPN+
|
Tuesday
|
Dallas Baptist
|
Baylor
|
6:30 p.m./ESPN+
|
Tuesday
|
Wichita State
|
Oklahoma
|
6:30 p.m./ESPN+
|
Tuesday
|
Texas A&M
|
Texas
|
6:30 p.m./LHN
|
Tuesday
|
Kansas State
|
Tennessee
|
6:30 p.m./SECN+
|
Tuesday
|
BYU
|
UNLV
|
8 p.m./Mountain West Network
|
Wednesday
|
Kansas State
|
Clemson
|
3 p.m./ACCNX
|
Wednesday
|
UCF
|
Florida
|
5 p.m./SECN+
|Rank
|Team
|Overall
|Big 12
|
1
|
TCU
|
9-0
|
0-0
|
2
|
UCF
|
6-0
|
0-0
|
3
|
Texas
|
7-1
|
0-0
|
4
|
Houston
|
6-2
|
0-0
|
5
|
Texas Tech
|
6-2
|
0-0
|
6
|
Oklahoma
|
5-3
|
0-0
|
7
|
West Virginia
|
5-4
|
0-0
|
8
|
Kansas State
|
4-3
|
0-0
|
9
|
Oklahoma State
|
4-4
|
0-0
|
10
|
Cincinnati
|
3-4
|
0-0
|
11
|
Kansas
|
3-4
|
0-0
|
12
|
BYU
|
2-5
|
0-0
|
13
|
Baylor
|
1-7
|
0-0