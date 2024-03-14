Texas Tech and the Big 12 are around a month into the 2024 season and a week into Big 12 conference play. The Red Raiders enter the second weekend of conference play with a record of 13-4 (1-2 Big 12) after sweeping the mid-week with New Mexico State and dropping a weekend series with Texas. Let's take a look around Red Raider baseball and the Big 12 as a whole.

First Base: Red Raiders drop series with UT, sweep mid-week

As noted, the Red Raiders dropped the final series with the Longhorns as Big 12 opponents after a 6-3 lead evaporated on Sunday. Tech took the Saturday contest behind a strong outing from freshman RHP Mac Heuer and the Red Raiders responded with a mid-week sweep over New Mexico State as RHP Zane Petty got back on track with a solid six inning start on Tuesday night. The Red Raiders sit at 13-4 (1-2) ahead of a weekend set with the Bears.

Second Base: Red Raider road show in Waco

Baylor Athletics

Tech heads to Waco to take on the struggling Bears, who enter the weekend at 5-11 on the year and were swept by Houston over the weekend to open Big 12 play. Baylor has taken losses to all three teams Tech played in Arlington, Indiana, Dallas Baptist and Abilene Christian. The Red Raiders and Bears square off as Tech has won the last two weekend series, last time in Waco winning on Friday and Saturday but unable to complete the sweep on Sunday. Tech also took down the Bears last season, a series that included a double-header, but Tech also couldn't pull off the sweep, dropping game two of the series. Projected Pitching Matchups: Friday: RHP Kyle Robinson (8.00 ERA) v. RHP Mason Marriot (5.68 ERA) Saturday: RHP Mac Heuer (2.76 ERA) v. RHP Collin McKinney (6.88 ERA) Sunday: RHP Jack Washburn (7.80 ERA) v. LHP Mason Green (5.14 ERA)

Third Base: Big 12 opening weekend round up

The matchups and results from last week's Big 12 conference weekend are as follows. BYU @ West Virginia: WVU 10-4, BYU 4-1, WVU 2-0 WVU wins series 2-1. Cincinnati @ Kansas State: KSU 4-0, UC 11-7, KSU 14-13 KSU wins series 14-13. No. 5 TCU @ Kansas: KU 3-1, KU 8-4, TCU 13-4 KU wins series 2-1. No. 24 Texas @ No. 17 Texas Tech: UT 22-8, TTU 7-2, UT 9-7 UT wins series 2-1. UCF @ Oklahoma: OU 11-3, OU 4-3, OU 3-2 OU wins series 3-0. Baylor @ Houston: UH 4-3, UH 8-0, UH 3-2 UH wins series 3-0. Mercer @ Oklahoma State: OSU 4-2, MER 4-1, OSU 4-3 OSU wins series 2-1.

Home: Conference Standings & Schedule

Big 12 Standings of 3/14 Rank Team Big 12 Overall 1 Houston 3-0 11-4 2 Oklahoma 3-0 10-6 3 Kansas State 2-1 10-6 4 Texas 2-1 10-6 5 Kansas 2-1 9-6 6 West Virginia 2-1 10-7 7 TCU 1-2 15-2 8 Texas Tech 1-2 13-4 9 Cincinnati 1-2 10-8 10 BYU 1-2 7-7 11 Oklahoma State 0-0 11-6 12 UCF 0-3 9-4 13 Baylor 0-3 5-11

Weekend Schedule

Houston @ BYU: Thursday 7 p.m., Friday 7 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m. (ESPN+) Kansas @ Cincinnati: Friday 4 p.m., Saturday 1 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. (ESPN+) Oklahoma State @ UCF: Friday 5 p.m., Saturday 5 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. (ESPN+) Texas Tech @ Baylor: Friday 6:30 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. (ESPN+) Oklahoma @ TCU: Friday 6 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. (ESPN+) Ohio State @ West Virginia: Friday 5:30 p.m., Saturday 3 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. (ESPN+) Missouri State @ Kansas State: Friday 6 p.m., Saturday 4 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. (ESPN+) Washington @ Texas: Friday 7 p.m., Saturday 2:30 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. (LHN)

Notable Mid-Week Schedule