Texas Tech has struck gold in head coach Grant McCasland, who picked up his 20th win on the 2023-24 campaign on Saturday night in Morgantown. Inheriting one of the biggest messes in the sport of college basketball, McCasland has righted the ship in Lubbock and has done it through a ridiculous amount of adversity throughout the duration of his first campaign in Lubbock. From a player entering the transfer portal in early January to two significant injuries, McCasland has worked his magic to reach 20 wins on the season, the seventh time that he has done that in his eight years as a Division 1 head basketball coach. The one year that he didn't win 20 games? An abnormal Covid-shortened 2021 season that saw a late-November start to the season, one that finished with an NCAA tournament win over Purdue in overtime, the first at North Texas in the history of the program.

McCasland celebrates after beating Purdue in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. (Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

Maybe the most impressive part of the campaign, and the biggest reason for his case, is Texas Tech's lack of quit and it is a testament to McCasland's coaching style, an incomprehensible will to win. The Red Raiders have come from behind on a multitude of occasions during the season, as they did over the weekend to earn win No. 20, but it's been a recurring theme for McCasland's group, and he deserves the credit on the national scene.

McCasland coaching during home upset of No. 6 Kansas in February. (Steven Leija - Sideline Pros)

It shouldn't be a surprise that McCasland has found a recipe for success with the Red Raiders, but it's been uber-impressive to see a first year head coach take the eighth-projected team in the preseason to a 20-9 (9-7) record with two games remaining. The job McCasland has done in his first season with the Red Raiders, combining the adversity and results, should have him a top the National Coach of the Year watchlist, a list that he was absent from in late February.

2024 Naismith Coach of the Year Watchlist, released Feb. 23, 2024.