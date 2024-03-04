Apodaca: McCasland's earned National Coach of the Year honor consideration
Texas Tech has struck gold in head coach Grant McCasland, who picked up his 20th win on the 2023-24 campaign on Saturday night in Morgantown.
Inheriting one of the biggest messes in the sport of college basketball, McCasland has righted the ship in Lubbock and has done it through a ridiculous amount of adversity throughout the duration of his first campaign in Lubbock.
From a player entering the transfer portal in early January to two significant injuries, McCasland has worked his magic to reach 20 wins on the season, the seventh time that he has done that in his eight years as a Division 1 head basketball coach.
The one year that he didn't win 20 games?
An abnormal Covid-shortened 2021 season that saw a late-November start to the season, one that finished with an NCAA tournament win over Purdue in overtime, the first at North Texas in the history of the program.
Maybe the most impressive part of the campaign, and the biggest reason for his case, is Texas Tech's lack of quit and it is a testament to McCasland's coaching style, an incomprehensible will to win.
The Red Raiders have come from behind on a multitude of occasions during the season, as they did over the weekend to earn win No. 20, but it's been a recurring theme for McCasland's group, and he deserves the credit on the national scene.
It shouldn't be a surprise that McCasland has found a recipe for success with the Red Raiders, but it's been uber-impressive to see a first year head coach take the eighth-projected team in the preseason to a 20-9 (9-7) record with two games remaining.
The job McCasland has done in his first season with the Red Raiders, combining the adversity and results, should have him a top the National Coach of the Year watchlist, a list that he was absent from in late February.
McCasland's candidacy will be compared to the excellent job that TJ Otzelberger has done at Iowa State and what Houston's Kellen Sampson has done this season for just Big 12 Coach of the Year, but the job that McCasland has done has far exceeded that of Otzelberger, in my opinion.
Otzelberger returned significant amounts of talent while bringing in one of the best recruiting classes in the program's history, while impressive, it's been nothing compared to what McCasland has done with the Red Raiders razor-thin group in 2023-24.
Similarly, Sampson has done his job with one of the most talented teams in the country and while being one of the most impressive on court resume's, it hasn't been the same amount of adversity as the Red Raiders in 2023-24.
McCasland has played most of the season with minimal margin for error, compounded by a short bench without a true big with the season-ending injury to Devan Cambridge and the extended absence from Warren Washington, something that Otzelberger hasn't done.
With the significant amount of drama and adversity, McCasland has found a way and has created a memorable first season in Lubbock with more memories on the as March has just begun.